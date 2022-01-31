Super Bowl LVI Opening Odds: Rams open as favorites over Bengals

It was an interesting Championship Sunday in the NFL. When the Kansas City Chiefs got off to a quick start against the Cincinnati Bengals, it was almost a certainty how the game would end. Then over in the NFC in the matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers, it looked as though San Francisco was Los Angeles’ kryptonite.

But the tides turned at the end of both games.

Joe Burrow and the Bengals defeated Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs 27-24 in overtime while Matt Stafford and the Rams defeated Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers 20-17 after the would-be game-winning field goal with under two minutes to play.

So now we have the Super Bowl matchup set. How about the odds?

Via DraftKings Sportsbook, Los Angeles is favored by four points over Cincinnati with an over/under set at 49.5.

Los Angeles is the hosting city for Super Bowl LVI. So much like Tampa Bay last season, the Rams will be playing in their home stadium, but will be listed as the away team since the team representing the AFC has the home designation for this year’s big game.