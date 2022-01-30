NFL Playoffs Conference Championships Open Thread

The Buccaneers didn’t advance to the NFC Conference Championship after last week loss to the Los Angeles Rams. But that doesn’t mean that there won’t be some really good football played on Championship Sunday.
In the AFC Championship game, the Kansas City Chiefs will be hosting the Cincinnati Bengals at 3:00 p.m. ET. For the NFC Championship, the San Francisco 49ers will be traveling to Los Angeles to take on the Rams at 6:30 p.m. ET.
Who do you have advancing to the Super Bowl? We’ll share our picks below.
Enjoy the game’s and each other’s company in the comments!
Bucs Nation Staff Picks
Gil: Chiefs, Rams
James: Chiefs, 49ers
Bailey: Chiefs, Rams
David: Chiefs, 49ers
Mike: Chiefs, Rams
Trey: Chiefs, Rams
Len: Chiefs, 49ers
