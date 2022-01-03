NFL Week 18 Opening Odds: Buccaneers primed for big finale against Panthers

The Buccaneers are coming off a come-from-behind win against the New York Jets in Week 17 where the game featured lots of drama — on the field and on the sidelines. In Week 18, they’ll be facing off against an NFC South rival in the Carolina Panthers.

So how do the oddsmakers see Tampa Bay this week after being favored by double digits but only winning by four in New York?

As Tampa Bay sets their sights on Carolina this weekend, opening odds for Week 18 via DraftKings Sportsbook have Tampa Bay favored by 8 points over the Panthers. The Over/Under is currently set at 42.

The Buccaneers were able to overcome the defensive pressure applied by the Jets as well as overcome the spectacle on the sideline by Antonio Brown in the third quarter before being booted by the team. Tampa Bay will continue to work with what they have to close out the season which includes the recent emergence of wide receiver Cyril Grayson, Jr. as well as the return of some injured players while hopefully not having to overcome another deficit in another game.

