Overreaching: Should the Bucs Play Mike Evans in Week 18?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans has made a lot of history. Some of it is franchise-specific, and some of its league.

Perhaps the biggest accomplishment he’s had in his still-young career was passing Randy Moss last season with his seventh 1,000-yard receiving season to start an NFL career.

Moss reached the milestone mark in his first six years as an NFL receiver, on his way to a Hall of Fame career.

Evans also has a Super Bowl ring, something that evaded Moss, even with Tom Brady as his quarterback.

Now, thanks to an 18 week NFL season, Evans gets one more crack at extending the record he already holds. A chance at eight consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons to begin his career.

Should he go for it? Should the team let him?

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians was asked that very question on Monday. To which he replied, “Obviously I would love to have him have it.”

There’s a problem though. Evans is hurt.

And it’s not just any injury, its a hamstring injury. Something Evans is well acquainted with.

Going back to the 2020 regular season, when Evans first set the record he’s now looking to extend, injury concerns came after the record.

The catch came with just around one minute remaining in the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons as quarterback Tom Brady found his star receiver for a 20-yard gain on 2nd and 10 from the Falcons 31-yard line.

On the very next play, Brady targeted Evans again, this time from the Atlanta 11-yard line looking for a score.

The pass fell incomplete, and Evans was injured on the play.

Just like that, the collective breath left all of Bucs Nation.

Now, with Chris Godwin already gone for the season, losing Mike Evans would all but torpedo Tampa Bay’s chances at repeating.

Evans was on a pitch count on Sunday against the New York Jets, and he played 56 offensive snaps, leading all receivers on the team.

The good news is Arians said Evans told him he feels good. If he continues to feel good during the week, then you can bet the Bucs will allow him to chase history.

He’s 54-yards away. A yardage mark Evans has reached or exceeded nine times in his 14 appearances against the division rival Carolina Panthers.

