UPDATED: Quarterback Tom Brady retiring after a long, successful career

The future Hall of Famer is hanging it up.

By Gil Arcia Updated
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Vs. New England Patriots At Gillette Stadium Photo by Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

UPDATE:

Tom Brady called Bucs GM Jason Licht and informed him that he has not made a decision yet. In fact, he's “not even close.”

Deep breath, Bucs fans. It's not over yet...

The long awaited news that many around the NFL have been suspecting has now come to fruition. Buccaneers and former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is retiring after 22 season.

This coming from ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington.

The future first ballot Hall of Famer left his decision up for anyone’s guess following the Buccaneeers loss to the Los Angeles Rams last weekend during the NFL’s Divisional Round Playoffs. Brady has stated countless times the decision would be made once he takes some time to think things over with his family.

A week was all the time he needed.

Brady came to the Buccaneers from the Patriots last season and helped lead them to a Super Bowl Championship over the Kansas City Chiefs. He finished his second season as the Buccaneers in 2021 with 5,316 yards, 43 touchdowns, and a 67.5-percent completion percentage — his touchdowns and completion percentage were the second highest numbers of his career. His 485 completions were the highest number of passes of his 22 seasons.

The 44-year-old former sixth round selection was a 15-time Pro Bowl selection, 3-time All-Pro, 3-time league MVP, 7-time Super Bowl Champion, and 5-time Super Bowl MVP.

