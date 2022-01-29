UPDATED: Quarterback Tom Brady retiring after a long, successful career

UPDATE:

Tom Brady called Bucs GM Jason Licht and informed him that he has not made a decision yet. In fact, he's “not even close.”

Report for @BallySports: Tom Brady contacted @Buccaneers GM Jason Licht and told him he has not yet made a final decision on retirement, disputing the ESPN report. Licht is respecting Brady's process and waiting for a definitive answer, whenever it comes, from the QB. — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) January 29, 2022

Tom Brady called the Bucs late this afternoon to inform them he's not even close to making a decision about retirement, according to a source. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) January 29, 2022

Checked in with Tom Brady Sr. who tells me, and I quote, "This story Mike is total conjecture. Tommy has not made a final decision one way or the other and anybody else that says that he has is absolutely wrong." #TomBrady #Buccaneers — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) January 29, 2022

Deep breath, Bucs fans. It's not over yet...

The long awaited news that many around the NFL have been suspecting has now come to fruition. Buccaneers and former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is retiring after 22 season.

This coming from ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington.

Tom Brady is retiring from football after 22 extraordinary seasons, multiple sources tell @JeffDarlington and me.



Tom Brady is retiring from football after 22 extraordinary seasons, multiple sources tell @JeffDarlington and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 29, 2022

The future first ballot Hall of Famer left his decision up for anyone’s guess following the Buccaneeers loss to the Los Angeles Rams last weekend during the NFL’s Divisional Round Playoffs. Brady has stated countless times the decision would be made once he takes some time to think things over with his family.

A week was all the time he needed.

Brady came to the Buccaneers from the Patriots last season and helped lead them to a Super Bowl Championship over the Kansas City Chiefs. He finished his second season as the Buccaneers in 2021 with 5,316 yards, 43 touchdowns, and a 67.5-percent completion percentage — his touchdowns and completion percentage were the second highest numbers of his career. His 485 completions were the highest number of passes of his 22 seasons.

The 44-year-old former sixth round selection was a 15-time Pro Bowl selection, 3-time All-Pro, 3-time league MVP, 7-time Super Bowl Champion, and 5-time Super Bowl MVP.