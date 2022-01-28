Bucs Nation Podcast: Big Questions Loom After Buccaneers Bitter Playoff Loss

The Buccaneers might be entering the offseason after losing to the Rams last Sunday, but there is no offseason for Trey Downey and Len Martez on the Downey and Martez podcast. The guys began this week’s show by recapping just what went wrong for Tampa against LA. The guys certainly praised the comebacks, but had questions when it came to the offensive game-plan in the first half. Trey and Len then discussed if the amount of blame that fans are putting on Todd Bowles for the loss is fair.

It was then time to discuss the future of Tom Brady and if Sunday was the last time we’d see him suit up. That conversation led into how a Brady retirement could end up being a domino effect for the Bucs. Trey and Len then got into the coaching carousel and questioned how much Byron Leftwich possibly getting the Jaguars job could impact Brady’s decision. The gents went over the jobs that have already been filled and discussed what direction some of the teams with vacancies might go in.

Before closing the show, Trey and Len got into a heated debate on if the NFL needs to change their overtime rules. The close of the show then came with the guys making their predictions on who would be facing off in the Super Bowl.

