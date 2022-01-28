SB Nation Reacts: Buccaneers fans don’t like the direction of the team

The Buccaneers faced a tough challenge last week in the NFC Divisional Round when the faced off against the Los Angeles Rams. Tampa Bay’s comeback attempt was lost when the Rams won it with a field goal as time expired. And with that game-winning kick by Los Angeles, lots of optimism throughout the fanbase also expired.

There is a lot to digest following the team’s elimination from the playoffs. The roster will look much different in 2022, there is uncertainty surrounding the future of quarterback Tom Brady as well as tight end Rob Gronkowski, and the team is also set to potentially lose not one but both coordinators.

Oh yeah, and there is also the potential legal issue between former wide receiver Antonio Brown and the organization.

So with all that said, only 65-percent of Bucs fans believe the team is heading in the right direction.

This is a major dip following the season and rightfully so. Only time will tell what the direction of the team will be — and how the fans will embrace it.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation