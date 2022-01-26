Buccaneers Tight End Rob Gronkowski Gives Timeline for Retirement Decision

Tom Brady isn’t the only member from the 2021 Tampa Bay Buccaneers squad with a decision to make.

Head coach Bruce Arians alluded to all veteran players having the time they need to decide on the future of their playing careers, and unfortunately, the time to reflect has come.

Even while the organization celebrates matching its second-highest Pro Bowl player selections in franchise history, there are a lot of questions surrounding the team’s future.

One key player to the Bucs’ success this past season whose future hangs in the balance, is tight end Rob Gronkowski, who spoke on Wednesday morning to FOXNews.com.

“I’m just going to take some time, get my mind away from football for a couple of weeks,” Gronkowski said. “Let that decision come naturally...as of now, you know, you can’t make the decisions. Your emotions are just flying so high, they’re up and down, especially after a loss like that. It definitely stings a little bit.”

It’s a good idea not to make life-changing moves out of emotion and in haste. So even as we wait, Gronk is doing what’s best for him.

But he could also be doing what’s best for Brady, one way or the other.

Remember, what coaxed the tight end out of retirement in the first place was the chance to play with his quarterback in Tampa, Florida.

Perhaps, and this is a theory for now, if Gronk returns, so does the G.O.A.T.

“Tom’s gotta do what he’s gotta do,” Gronkowski said. “You know, I can’t speak for him, but whatever is best for him and his family, I totally understand. Everyone really wants to see him play football.”

Brady certainly isn’t leaving the decision to Gronkowski. The future Hall of Fame quarterback has emphasized his family's role in whatever decision he makes.

Having Gronkowski back on the field could help his family feel better about one more run in 2022.

Of course, the tight end is a free agent this year, even if he does continue to play.

So the Buccaneers would need to work on a contract to keep arguably the best tight end to ever play the game, in Tampa.

That’s just one big decision hanging over the head of the Bucs’ future. And apparently, we’ll have it, in a couple weeks.

For more on this story and all things Tampa Bay Buccaneers, follow us here at Bucs Nation and listen to James Yarcho and David Harrison on the Locked On Bucs Podcast!