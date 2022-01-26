Three Buccaneers added to Pro Bowl

The National Football League announced today that Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans, linebacker Devin White and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. have been named to the 2022 Pro Bowl, replacing Davante Adams, Bobby Wagner and Quandre Diggs, respectively, who are unable to participate due to injury.

Including the five Buccaneers named to the initial 2022 Pro Bowl roster – outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett, quarterback Tom Brady, center Ryan Jensen, guard Ali Marpet and tackle Tristan Wirfs – Tampa Bay now has eight total Pro Bowl selections, tying for the second-most in a single season in team history (also, 1997), trailing only the nine selections in 2000. Brady (aggravated shoulder) and Wirfs (ankle injury) will not play in the game.

Evans earns his fourth career Pro Bowl selection (2016, 2018, 2019, 2021), tying Jimmie Giles for the second-most in franchise history by an offensive player, trailing only Mike Alstott (six). Evans finished the 2021 season with 74 receptions for 1,035 yards and a franchise record 14 receiving touchdowns. He has now recorded 1,000-or-more receiving yards in each of his first eight seasons – the longest-such streak in NFL history to begin a career. Evans’ streak is also tied for the third-longest streak of consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons at any point in a player’s career, behind only Pro Football Hall of Famers Jerry Rice (11) and Tim Brown (nine). In 2021, Evans ranked second in the NFL in receiving touchdowns (14), tied for sixth in receptions of 20+ yards (20) and tied for ninth in receptions of 25+ yards (11).

In the Buccaneers’ two playoff games this season, Evans led the team with 17 receptions, 236 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns. He is the franchise’s all-time playoff leader for receptions (28), receiving yards (440) and receiving touchdowns (four). He also owns each of the top three single-game receiving yard totals in franchise playoff history.

Since entering the league in 2014, Evans ranks first in receiving touchdowns (75), tied for second in multi-touchdown performances (16), third in receiving yards (9,301), fifth in 100-yard receiving games (30) and eighth in receptions (606). His 9,301 career receiving yards are the 10th-most by a player through their first eight seasons in NFL history, while his 75 touchdown receptions rank eighth through eight seasons. He is one of four players in NFL history with at least 9,000 receiving yards and 75 receiving touchdowns through their first eight seasons, joining Pro Football Hall of Famers Marvin Harrison, Randy Moss and Jerry Rice. Evans is Tampa Bay’s all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns, and was named Buccaneers Walter Payton Man of the Year in each of the past three seasons (2019-21).

White will head to his first career Pro Bowl after leading the Buccaneers in tackles (128) and finishing second on the team in both quarterback hits (18) and tackles for loss (eight). He is the only NFL player to have recorded 100-or-more tackles and 15-plus quarterback hits in each of the past two seasons. Additionally White notched 87 solo tackles – tied for the 10th-most in the NFL in 2021 – 3.5 sacks, three passes defensed and one fumble recovery. Dating back 1982 when sacks became an official statistic, White is one of just six players with 300-plus tackles and 15.0-or-more sacks through three career seasons, joining Duane Bickett, Bryan Cox, Darius Leonard, Brian Urlacher and Daryl Washington.

Winfield Jr. also earned the first Pro Bowl selection of his NFL career in just his second NFL season. In 13 games played this season, Winfield tallied 88 tackles (four for loss), six passes defensed, three quarterback hits, three fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles and 2.0 sacks. His three fumble recoveries in 2021 were tied for the most in the NFL this season. He is one of just three safeties with 150-or-more tackles and at least 5.0 sacks over the past two seasons, joining a pair of former All-Pros, Jamal Adams and Jordan Poyer.

The 2022 Pro Bowl is set to take place on Sunday, February 6, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The game will be broadcasted live on ABC, ESPN and Disney XD.

(Courtesy of the Buccaneers Communications Department.)