Jaguars reportedly set to hire Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich as their next head coach

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians has been saying for quite some time now that offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich is very deserving of a head coaching gig in the NFL. That suggestion seems to be a reality that is just around the corner.

According to multiple reports via Big Cat Country, the Jacksonville Jaguars will be hiring Leftwich as the next head coach of their franchise. Leftwich is of course no stranger to Jacksonville as he was the seventh overall pick of the 2003 draft by the Jaguars and was the franchise’s quarterback for four seasons.

If the reports pan out, Leftwich may be taking some other Buccaneers assistants with him. Tampa Bay’s coordinator is reportedly recruiting Bucs linebackers coach Larry Foote and receivers coach Kevin Garver to join him in Jacksonville.

Among the potential members of a Byron Leftwich staff with the Jaguars, if he lands the job, per sources: Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebackers coach Larry Foote and receivers coach Kevin Garver @PFN365 https://t.co/RvvB8zez1e — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) January 26, 2022

The Jaguars were reportedly set to bring in Leftwich for a more formal interview earlier this week. All signs point to this hiring coming to fruition, so the Buccaneers and Arians will have some decisions to make in the coming weeks and months this offseason.

Tampa Bay’s offense was tops in the league in many statistical categories under Leftwich including passing yards per game, total offense points scored, as well as touchdowns. This was the case in the past three seasons which saw not only Tom Brady under center, but also Jameis Winston.