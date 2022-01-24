Conference Championship Opening Odds: Chiefs, Rams open as favorites

For many Buccaneers fans around the Tampa Bay area and the world, football season is over. After Sunday’s 30-27 loss to the Rams that officially knocked them out of the playoffs, many just don’t care to watch the rest of the postseason. But football is still going on and the NFC and AFC Championship matchups are all set.

Following their huge victory overtime victory against the Buffalo Bills Sunday night, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals for the AFC title. On the NFC side, the San Francisco 49ers will travel (but not too far) to Los Angeles to take on the Rams.

Opening odds for this weekend are set, too.

Via DraftKings Sportsbook, Kansas City is favored by seven points over Cincinnati with an over/under set at 54.5. The Rams are favored by 3.5 over their division rivals with an over/under set 46.5.

Despite Tampa Bay being eliminated, this should still be a fun championship weekend to watch with key players spotlighting each game for their respective teams.