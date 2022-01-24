Will Bruce Arians Call Plays For Buccaneers in 2022?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers tried to keep things simple following their Super Bowl win to cap off the 2020-21 NFL Season.

Keeping their coaches and the vast majority of their roster in place, the Bucs returned a championship-caliber team, with their eyes set on improving while folding in talented newcomers like outside linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka.

This year, it's clear the team will have a difficult time keeping the roster intact, and the coaching staff may even be in question.

Both offensive and defensive coordinators Byron Leftwich and Todd Bowles have been targets in the head coaching searches for multiple teams and moving forward, it may cause coach Arians to move backward.

Speaking with media on Monday, Arians said if Leftwich were to be hired away to become the new head coach of another franchise (Jacksonville Jaguars), he would assume playcalling duties in 2022.

Arians had called plays during his time as the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts, but it was a responsibility he passed off when he joined the Bucs and came out of retirement.

The reason for doing this was connected to his health.

A couple of years older now, Arians returning to playcalling would be cause for concern for many around him who have an interest in the man beyond his team’s win/loss record.

But the 69-year old who turns 70 one month into the 2022 regular season said he’s got some ideas in mind to even the workload so playcalling doesn’t cause a problem.

First and foremost, we hope he’s right if it comes to that.

Secondly, there has been grumbling about Leftwich’s playcalling ever since he arrived to Tampa.

With Tom Brady’s decision looming, and the potential of losing both coordinators this offseason, it's clear we may not have just seen the end of the Buccaneers season, we may have seen the birth of a whole new team.

For more on this story and all things Tampa Bay Buccaneers, follow us here at Bucs Nation and listen to James Yarcho and David Harrison on the Locked On Bucs Podcast!