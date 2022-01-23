Arians said he’ll return, Brady to take his time deciding

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers looked like they had no business being on the field against the Los Angeles Rams during their 30-27 loss in the NFC Divisional Round matchup Sunday. Although Tampa Bay’s offense and defense had no answers for the majority of the game, they somehow managed to mount a comeback in the second half and make it entertaining before falling short.

Following the game, head coach Bruce Arians was asked about his status for the 2022 season to which he said he would return as head coach of the Bucs. When asked about Brady, however, Arians added that it would be up to the future Hall of Famer.

Of course, Brady was asked while addressing the media following the game about his future. To which he said he’ll take the process of his decision day by day.

“I haven’t put a lot of thought into it. So, we’ll just take it day by day and see where we’re at.”



Tom Brady assesses their loss, and discusses his future in the @NFL. pic.twitter.com/XvlsCopqn3 — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) January 24, 2022

There will be a lot of eyes and ears on Brady’s situation — as well as Arians — in the coming days and weeks. Arians may find himself in a position to back fill a coordinator position or two, and also working on the quarterback position of Brady were to call it quits.