Buccaneers vs. Rams Divisional Round Open Thread

Bucs Nation’s gameday thread for the big game.

By Gil Arcia
Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hosting the Los Angeles Rams for a shot to advance to the NFC Championship game next weekend. If the Bucs win, they’ll play host to the San Francisco 49ers next weekend in Raymond James Stadium. If the Rams move on, they’ll head back home to Los Angeles to host San Francisco at SoFi Stadium.

Enjoy the game and each other’s company in the comments below!

Staff Picks for the Divisional Round

Tampa Bay is a 2.5-point favorite via DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is set at 48.5. Here are the staff picks and score predictions for this week’s game between the Bucs and Rams.

Gil (14-3, 1-0): Rams, 30-23

James (13-4, 1-0): Bucs, 30-21

David (13-4, 1-0): Bucs, 27-20

Bailey (14-3, 1-0): Bucs, 30-26

Mike (14-3, 1-0): Rams, 28-24

Len (14-3, 1-0): Rams, 27-20

Trey (14-3, 1-0): Rams, 31-27

Poll

Which bold prediction do you like most for the NFC Divisional Round?

This poll is closed

  • 52%
    Bucs defense dominates
    (238 votes)
  • 14%
    White creates splash plays
    (66 votes)
  • 5%
    Brown activated, scores twice
    (23 votes)
  • 28%
    Brady throws for 400 yds, 4 TDs, 0 TOs
    (129 votes)
456 votes total Vote Now

