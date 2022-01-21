SB Nation Reacts: Buccaneers fans like the direction of the team ahead of Divisional Round game

The Buccaneers are set to face the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday in the NFC’s Divisional Round of the playoffs. The winner advances to the the NFC Championship game and with some help and a victory Tampa Bay could be hosting it in Raymond James Stadium.

After last week’s win in the Wild Card Round against the Philadelphia Eagles, fans were excited as the Bucs easily handled Philly. Because of that victory, Bucs fans are feeling good heading into Sunday’s game.

In the latest SB Nation Reacts poll, 100-percent of Bucs fans believe the Buccaneers are heading the right direction.

The matchup will feature very good offenses and defenses off both sidelines. Surely it is set up to be one of the most entertaining games of the weekend.

But that honor goes to the Bills and Chiefs as their game was voted as the one the majority of fans are most looking forward to.

The Rams-Bucs game came in second.

Unfortunately, there aren’t many that want to see the Buccaneers advance.

According to another SB Nation Reacts poll this week, only 16-percent of NFL fans want to see Tampa Bay in the Super Bowl.

The majority would like to see their opponent representing the NFC in the Super Bowl instead, the Los Angeles Rams

This weekend will undoubtedly be a big weekend for the NFL and its fans. Plenty of good, entertaining football will be played and only four will advance to their conference championship games.

Will the Buccaneers be one of them?

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation