Bucs Nation Podcast: Wildcard Weekend Win Leads to Bucs Matchup Against Rams

With the Bucs advancing past the Eagles it is time for another playoff edition of the Bucs Nation Podcast with Trey Downey and Len Martez. The guys began this week’s show with a brief look back at how the Bucs were able to dominate Philly. The conversation then turned to the injuries on the offensive line.

That topic began the preview of the divisional round game against the Rams by discussing just how big of a deal it would be for Tampa to not have Ryan Jensen or Tristan Wirfs. Len then explained why there is one of the 2 that he would rather have against LA if he had to pick. Trey then went into why he thinks the Rams are the worst possible match-up for the Bucs of any of the playoff teams. While the guys both aren’t too optimistic about the Buccaneers advancing to the NFC championship, they both illustrated how Tampa Bay might get past Los Angeles.

The guys closed out the show by discussing the remaining 3 games of the divisional round. The guys agreed on the NFC, but their AFC championship predictions were a completely different story.

