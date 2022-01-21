Buccaneers vs. Rams: How to watch, notes, and playoff history

Broadcast Info

TV: NBC/Peacock/Universo (3:00 PM ET): Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, Michele Tafoya, Kathryn Tappen (field reporters) NATIONAL RADIO: Westwood One: Dave Pasch, Ross Tucker, Mike Golic (field reporter) SIRIUS: 82 (LAR), 85 (TB), 88 (National) | XM: 225 (LAR), 226 (TB), 88 (National) | SXM App: 818 (LAR), 829 (TB)

Buccaneers Notes

• TAMPA BAY clinched NFC South for 1st time since 2007.

• BUCCANEERS can become 8th team overall & 1st team since 2004 NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (SB XXXVIII & SB XXXIX) to repeat as champions since 1st SB in 1967.

• BUCCANEERS had 5 players selected to 2022 Pro Bowl: LB SHAQUIL BARRETT, QB TOM BRADY, C RYAN JENSEN, G ALI MARPET & T TRISTAN WIRFS.

• TAMPA BAY ranked 2nd in NFL in scoring offense (30.1 points per game) & total offense (405.9 yards per game) & led the NFC in rushing defense (92.5 yards per game allowed).

• QB TOM BRADY is postseason all-time leader in games (46), wins (35), pass yards (12,720), pass TDs (85), SB titles (7) & SB MVPs (5). Led NFL in pass yards (career-high 5,316) & pass TDs (43), 3rd-most pass yards in single season all-time, & had 485 completions, most in single-season all-time. Became 3rd QB since 1991 to lead NFL in attempts, completions, pass yards & pass TDs in same season. Joined DREW BREES as only QBs with multiple 5,000-yard seasons & AARON RODGERS as only QBs with 3 40+ TD pass seasons.

• RB LEONARD FOURNETTE has 734 scrimmage yards (104.9 per game) & 8 TDs (7 rush, 1 rec.) in 7 career playoff games. Can become 7th RB all-time with TD in 7 straight postseason games. RB GIOVANI BERNAND & RB KE’SHAWN VAUGHN each had rush TD in NFC-WC vs. Phi.

• WR MIKE EVANS had 117 rec. yards & TD catch in NFC-WC vs. Phi. Became 1st player in NFL history with 1,000+ rec. yards in each of 1st 8 seasons (1,035 rec. yards in 2021). Ranked 2nd in NFL with 14 rec. TDs in 2021. TE ROB GRONKOWSKI has 15 rec. TDs in 21 career playoff games, 2nd-most rec. TDs in postseason history.

• LB LAVONTE DAVID has 4 PD in his past 5 playoff games. Is 1 of 2 (BOBBY WAGNER) with 85+ tackles in each of past 10 seasons. LB DEVIN WHITE has TFL & PD in 3 of his 4 career playoff games. LB SHAQUIL BARRETT had 1st-career playoff INT in NFC-WC vs. Phi. S MIKE EDWARDS had INT last week. Has PD in 4 of his 5 career postseason games. S ANTOINE WINFIELD JR. had 1st-career playoff sack last week.

Rams Notes

• LOS ANGELES clinched NFC West for 3rd time in past 5 seasons & 4th playoff berth since 2017 under HC SEAN MCVAY.

• SEAN MCVAY led Rams to SB LIII appearance after 2018 season. • RAMS had 4 players selected to 2022 Pro Bowl: DL AARON DONALD, K MATT GAY, WR COOPER KUPP & CB JALEN RAMSEY.

• LOS ANGELES ranked 3rd in NFC in rushing defense (103.2 yards per game allowed), 3rd in scoring offense (27.1 points per game) & 5th in total offense (372.1 yards per game).

• WR COOPER KUPP became 4th player since 1970 to lead NFL in receptions, rec. yards & rec. TDs in same season.

• QB MATTHEW STAFFORD ranked 2nd in NFL in TD passes (41), 3rd in pass yards (4,886) & 6th in rating (102.9) in 2021. Is 1 of 6 QBs all-time with 2+ seasons (2) with 4,000+ pass yards & 40+ TD passes. Had 9 games with 3+ TD passes, most in NFL this season. Had 2 TDs & 154.5 rating in NFC-WC vs. Az. Passed for 343 yards & 4 TDs vs. 0 INTs for 134 rating in Week 3 meeting.

• RB SONY MICHEL had 973 scrimmage yards (845 rush, 128 rec.) & 5 TDs (4 rush, 1 rec.) in 2021. Has 6 rush TDs in 5 career playoff games. RB CAM AKERS has 367 scrimmage yards (122.3 per game) & 2 rush TDs in 3 career playoff games & aims for his 4th playoff game in row with 95+ scrimmage yards.

• WR COOPER KUPP led NFL with 145 receptions, 1,947 rec. yards & 16 rec. TDs in 2021, 2nd-most catches & 2nd-most rec. yards in single-season in NFL history. Became 3rd player [HOFers MICHAEL IRVIN (1995) & CALVIN JOHNSON (2012)] with 11 100- yard games in single season all-time. Had rec. TD in NFC-WC vs. Az. WR ODELL BECKHAM JR. has 6 rec. TDs in 8 games with LAR, incl. 1st-career playoff TD catch in NFC-WC vs. Az. TE TYLER HIGBEE had rec. TD in Week 3 meeting.

• DL AARON DONALD had 12.5 sacks in 2021 & became 4th player since 1982 with 8+ sacks in each of 1st 8 seasons. Has 6 TFL in 7 postseason games. Had sack & FF in Week 3 meeting. LB VON MILLER has 6 sacks & 15 TFL in 9 games with LAR, incl. playoffs. Has 7.5 sacks & 9 TFL in 8 career playoff games. CB JALEN RAMSEY was only player with 15+ PD (16) & 5+ TFL (9) in 2021. Had 8 tackles in Week 3 meeting. CB DAVID LONG had 1stcareer INT-TD in NFC-WC vs. Az.

Playoff Series History

LEADER: Rams lead all-time series, 2-0

STREAKS: Rams have won past 2

LAST GAME: 1/23/00: Buccaneers 6 at Rams 11 (St. Louis)

LAST GAME AT SITE: 1/6/80: Rams 9, Buccaneers 0

Head Coach Stats

Buccaneers Bruce Arians

vs. opponent: 6-7

Playoffs: 6-2

Rams Sean McVay

vs. opponent: 2-1

Playoffs: 4-3

Buccaneers favored by 3

Over/Under: 48.5

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.