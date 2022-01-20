Divisional Redo: Another Year, Another Chance for Buccaneers Redemption

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking for a measure of revenge this weekend in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.

Looking to win back-to-back Super Bowl Championships for the first time in franchise history, beating Matthew Stafford and the Rams are the next requisite step, and one the Buccaneers are looking forward to.

“We know postseason is a whole different ballgame,” wide receiver Mike Evans told media about the upcoming matchup. “I’ve always liked playing a team that beats us. Even in the regular season if we’re playing a division opponent that beat us the first time, I want to beat them bad the second time.”

After defeating the Eagles this past weekend, the Bucs’ Super Bowl odds are now listed at +550 and are three-point favorites to win this weekend against the Rams.

To do so, they’ll have to get that revenge Evans is talking about.

Beating a team his lost to previously isn’t new territory for the star receiver, even in just his second trip to the postseason.

“Last year, we played the Saints twice and I wanted to play them because they beat us twice in the regular season,” Evans said. “I wanted to play them again this year, but it didn’t happen that way. I’m definitely looking forward to the challenge come Sunday.”

Los Angeles hosted Tampa Bay back in Week 3. Now, it’s time for the Buccaneers to play host. And as uncertain as the outcome of the game may be, what we know is that each team is significantly different than what each faced, back in the regular season.

“They’ve added some more pieces and they run the ball well,” Bucs head coach Bruce Arians said of the differences he sees in the Rams now. “Defensively, they’re playing as [well] as anybody in the league right now.”

The return of Cam Akers is giving Los Angeles a postseason boost nobody outside of their circles wanted to see. And the existence of Cooper Kupp is always a challenge, even when the Rams aren’t running the ball well.

Regardless of the circumstances, Evans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will get their chance at righting the wrong they experienced earlier this season.

And if the Rams pull it off, well, then nobody can say they didn’t earn their shot at the title fight this February.

For more on this story and all things Tampa Bay Buccaneers, follow us here at Bucs Nation and listen to James Yarcho and David Harrison on the Locked On Bucs Podcast!