Notes and stats from the Buccaneers 28-24 win over the Jets

- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers tied a franchise record with their 12th win of the season, matching the 2002 Buccaneers for the most wins in a single season in team history.

- Buccaneers QB Tom Brady completed 34-of-50 passes for 410 yards and three touchdowns, earning a 104.6 passer rating.

- With his totals in today’s game, Brady surpassed Vinny Testaverde (77) and tied Josh Freeman (80) for the second-most passing touchdowns in franchise history.

MOST CAREER PASSING TOUCHDOWNS– TEAM HISTORY

Rank Player (Seasons) TD

1. Jameis Winston (2015-19) 121

2. Tom Brady (2020-Present) 80

2. Josh Freeman (2009-13) 80

4. Vinny Testaverde (1987-92) 77

5. Doug Williams (1978-1982) 73

- With 4,990 passing yards this season, Brady ranks second in franchise history for single season passing yards and with his 40 passing touchdowns he tied his own single-season franchise record, set in 2020. Brady joins Drew Brees (2011-12) as the only players in NFL history to throw for at least 40 touchdowns in consecutive seasons.

MOST SINGLE SEASON PASSING YARDS– TEAM HISTORY

Rank Player (Season) Yards

1. Jameis Winston (2019) 5,109

2. Tom Brady (2021) 4,990

3. Tom Brady (2020) 4,633

4. Jameis Winston (2016) 4,090

5. Josh Freeman (2012) 4,065

MOST SINGLE-SEASON PASSING TOUCHDOWNS– TEAM HISTORY

Rank Player (Season) TD

1. Tom Brady (2020) 40

1. Tom Brady (2021) 40

3. Jameis Winston (2019) 33

4. Jameis Winston (2016) 28

5. Josh Freeman (2012) 27

- Brady’s final touchdown pass came with under 15 seconds left in the game, connecting with WR Cyril Grayson for a 33-yard game-winning score. Grayson finished the game with six catches for 81 yards and one touchdown.

- Brady is now credited with 42 career fourth-quarter comebacks, the second-most in NFL history, trailing only Peyton Manning (43). Brady now has 53 career game-winning drives, surpassing Ben Roethlisberger (52) and tying Drew Brees (53) for the second-most in NFL history, trailing only Peyton Manning (54).

- Brady leads the NFL in passing yards and passing touchdowns through Sunday’s 1 p.m. games.

NFL PASSING YARDAGE LEADERS – 2021 SEASON

Through Sunday’s 1 p.m. Games

Rank Player (Current Team) Yards

1. Tom Brady (TB) 4,990

2. Matthew Stafford (LAR) 4,648

3. Derek Carr (LV) 4,618

4. Joe Burrow (CIN) 4,611

5. Patrick Mahomes (KC) 4,569

NFL PASSING TOUCHDOWN LEADERS – 2021 SEASON

Through Sunday’s 1 p.m. Games

Rank Player (Current Team) TD

1. Tom Brady (TB) 40

2. Matthew Stafford (LAR) 38

3. Patrick Mahomes (KC) 35

4. Joe Burrow (CIN) 34

4. Josh Allen (BUF) 34

- Brady now has 13 career games with at least 400 passing yards, surpassing Ben Roethlisberger (12) and tying Dan Marino (13) for the third-most such games in NFL history.

MOST CAREER GAMES WITH AT LEAST 400 PASSING YARDS – NFL HISTORY

Rank Player Games

1. Drew Brees 16

2. Peyton Manning 14

3. Tom Brady 13

3. Dan Marino 13

5. Ben Roethlisberger 12

- Brady now has three games with at least 400 passing yards since joining Tampa Bay, trailing only Ryan Fitzpatrick and Jameis Winston (four each) for the most 400-yard games in Buccaneers history.

- WR Mike Evans finished with four receptions for 47 yards and one touchdown. His 12 receiving touchdowns in 2021 are tied for the second most in a single season in team history. Evans’ 73 career touchdown receptions surpassed Davante Adams (72 - active), Marques Colston (72) and Stanley Morgan (72) for the 41st-most touchdown receptions in NFL history.

MOST SINGLE-SEASON RECEIVING TOUCHDOWNS– TEAM HISTORY

Rank Player (Season) TD

1. Mike Evans (2020) 13

2t. Mike Evans (2021) 12

2t. Mike Evans (2016) 12

2t. Mike Evans (2014) 12

5. Mike Williams (2010) 11

- TE Rob Gronkowski contributed seven receptions for 115 yards. Sunday marked the 31st game in which Gronkowski recorded 100-or-more receiving yards, tying Tony Gonzalez for the most-such games by a tight end in NFL history.

MOST 100-YARD RECEIVING GAMES BY A TIGHT END – NFL HISTORY

Rank Player Games

1t. Rob Gronkowski 31

1t. Tony Gonzalez 31

3. Travis Kelce 29

4. Kellen Winslow 24

5. Jackie Smith 22

- TE Cameron Brate reeled in a 4-yard touchdown reception from Brady to record his fourth touchdown of the season and the 33rd of his career, putting him just one shy of tying Jimmie Giles (34) for the second-most touchdown receptions in Buccaneers history.

RECEIVING TOUCHDOWN LEADERS – BUCCANEERS HISTORY

Rank Player (Seasons) Receiving TD

1. Mike Evans (2014-Present) 73

2. Jimmie Giles (1978-86) 34

3. Cameron Brate (2014-Present) 33

4. Kevin House (1980-86) 31

5. Chris Godwin (2017-Present) 29

- Brate’s 30 receiving touchdowns since 2016 are tied for the fourth-most by a tight end during that span.

MOST RECEIVING TOUCHDOWNS BY A TIGHT END – SINCE 2016

Rank Player (Current Team) Rec. TD

1. Travis Kelce (KC) 46

2. Zach Ertz (ARI) 32

3. Jimmy Graham (CHI) 32

4. Cameron Brate (TB) 30

4. Hunter Henry (NE) 30

5. Mark Andrews (BAL) 29+

- OLB Anthony Nelson brought his sack total on the season to 4.0 and his career sack total to 5.0, while leading the team with two tackles for loss.

TEAM SACK LEADERS – 2021 SEASON

Through Sunday’s 1 p.m. Games

Rank Team Sacks

1. Los Angeles Rams 47.0

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 45.0

3. Minnesota Vikings 44.0

4t. Pittsburgh Steelers 41.0

4t. Cincinnati Bengals 41.0

- Tampa Bay’s 45.0 sacks are tied for the fourth-most in a single season in team history, while the team’s 117 quarterback hits stand as the most by any Buccaneers team since the stat has been recorded in 2006.

MOST SACKS IN A SEASON – TEAM HISTORY

Rank Season Sacks

1. 2000 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 55.0

2. 2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 48.0

3. 2019 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 47.0

4. 2004 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 45.0

4. 2021 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 45.0

MOST QUARTERBACK HITS IN A SEASON – TEAM HISTORY (SINCE QBH RECORDED IN 2006)

Rank Season QBH

1. 2021 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 117

2. 2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 115

3. 2019 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 114

4. 2018 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 90

5. 2015 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 82

- The Buccaneers have now scored 470 points this season, the second-most in a single season in team history. Tampa Bay’s 6,492 net yards, 4,905 passing yards and 383 first downs are each the second-most in a single season in Buccaneers history

MOST POINTS SCORED IN A SEASON – TEAM HISTORY

Rank Season Points

1. 2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 492

2. 2021 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 470

3. 2019 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 458

4. 2018 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 396

5. 2012 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 389

MOST NET YARDS IN A SEASON – TEAM HISTORY

Rank Season Net Yards

1. 2018 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 6,648

2. 2021 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 6,492

2. 2019 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 6,366

3. 2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 6,145

5. 2015 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 6,014

MOST NET PASSING YARDS IN A SEASON – TEAM HISTORY

Rank Season Net Pass Yards

1. 2018 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 5,125

2. 2021 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4,905

2. 2019 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4,845

3. 2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4,626

5. 2017 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4,366

MOST FIRST DOWNS IN A SEASON – TEAM HISTORY

Rank Season First Downs

1. 2018 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 388

2. 2021 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 383

2. 2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 364

4. 2019 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 353

5. 2017 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 352