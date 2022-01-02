Buccaneers at Jets Week 17 Gameday Open Thread

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in New York this week as they play the Jets in Week 17 NFL action. The Bucs (11-4) are coming off a 32-6 win against the Carolina Panthers while the Jets (4-11) are looking to make it back to back wins after a victory last week against the Jaguars.

Enjoy the game and each other’s company in the comments below!

Week 17 Staff Picks

Tampa Bay is currently an 14-point via DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is set at 46.5. Here are the staff picks and score predictions for this week’s game between the Bucs and Jets.

Gil (12-3): Bucs, 29-10

James (11-4): Bucs, 27-3

David (11-4): Bucs, 31-21

Bailey (12-3): Bucs, 37-20

Mike (12-3): Bucs, 34-10

Len (12-3): Bucs, 27-9

Trey (12-3): Bucs, 31-7