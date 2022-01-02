Buccaneers at Jets: Week 17 Inactives

As the Buccaneers prepare to play their first game of 2022, there are some familiar faces that won’t be there while some familiar faces will return.

After testing positive for Covid, head coach Bruce Arians as well as cornerbacks Jamel Dean and Sean Murphy-Bunting have cleared protocol and will be at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. Arians flew up with the team on Saturday while Dean and Murphy-Bunting will arrive on Sunday. That’s great news for the Bucs who are without Richard Sherman this week.

Adding more help in the secondary is the return of Antoine Winfield Jr. Winfield Jr. has missed the last two games due to a foot injury but rejoins fellow safeties Mike Edwards and Jordan Whitehead against New York.

Also eyeing a return is wide receiver Mike Evans who missed last week with a hamstring injury as well as being placed in Covid protocol. Both he and Antonio Brown are game time decisions, but all signs point to them playing. Their roles will be significant considering the absence of Chris Godwin as well as pass catching threat Leonard Fournette. Teams have focused on eliminating Rob Gronkowski from the Bucs’ gameplan the last few weeks, but the return of Evans should open things up a little for the tight end.

On the Jets side of things, they came into Sunday with receiver Jamison Crowder listed as doubtful, having missed all week with a calf injury. Other than that, the Jets appear to be at as close to full strength as they can be.

Here are the full lists of inactive players for the Bucs and Jets ahead of their week seventeen matchup;

Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

QB - Kyle Trask

CB - Richard Sherman

OLB - Shaquil Barrett

OLB - Jason Pierre-Paul

CB - Dee Delaney

OLB - Elijah Ponder

WR - Justin Watson

QB - Mike White

RB - La’Mical Perine

WR - Jamison Crowder

LB - Javin White

DL - Shaq Lawson

CB - Isaiah Dunn

The Bucs and Jets will kickoff at MetLife Stadium at 1:00 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on FOX with Chris Meyers, Greg Jennings, and Jennifer Hale on the call. The Bucs are favored by 13.5 points and won’t have any frigid temperatures to deal with as it will be around 57 degrees at kickoff.