Buccaneers at Jets: How to watch, notes, and score picks

Broadcast Info

TV: FOX (1:00 PM ET): Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston, Jen Hale (field reporter) SIRIUS: 119 (TB), 113 (NYJ) | XM: 387 (TB), 232 (NYJ) | SXM App: 829 (TB), 824 (NYJ)

Buccaneers Notes

• TAMPA BAY clinched NFC South for 1st time since 2007.

• QB TOM BRADY leads NFL in pass yards (4,580) & TD passes (37). Has 7 seasons with 4,500+ pass yards, tied-2nd most all-time. Needs 3 TD passes to join AARON RODGERS as only players with 3 40+ TD pass seasons & DREW BREES as only players with 40+ TDs in consecutive years. Has 60 TDs (57 pass, 3 rush) vs. 15 INTs for 93 rating in 36 career games vs. NYJ.

• RB RONALD JONES had season-high 81 scrimmage yards (65 rush, 16 rec.) & 4th rush TD of season last week. Rookie RB KE’SHAWN VAUGHN had 1st-career rush TD in Week 16.

• WR ANTONIO BROWN had 10 catches for 101 yards last week. Has 23 games with 10+ catches, most in NFL history. Has 5+ catches in 5 of his 6 games in 2021. WR MIKE EVANS needs 101 rec. yards to become 1st player ever with 1,000+ rec. yards in each of 1st 8 seasons. Ranks 2nd in NFL with 11 rec. TDs in 2021. TE ROB GRONKOWSKI had 6 rec. TDs in 8 career games at NYj & aims for his 3rd in row at NYJ with TD catch. TE CAMERON BRATE had 3rd rec. TD of season last week.

• LB DEVIN WHITE has 8+ tackles in 3 of his past 4. Is 1 of 2 (ROQUAN SMITH) with 120+ tackles (122) & 3+ sacks (3.5) in 2021. DL VITA VEA had 12th-career sack in Week 16 & has career high 4.5 sacks in 2021. Aims for his 3rd in row on road with sack. DL WILLIAM GHOLSTON had career-high 2.5 sacks in Week 16. S JORDAN WHITEHEAD tied his career-high with 3 PD & had his 5th-career INT last week. Has 7+ tackles in 5 of his past 6.

Jets Notes

• QB ZACH WILSON (rookie) completed 14 of 22 atts. (63.6 pct.) for 102 yards & TD vs. 0 INTs & rushed for career-high 91 yards last week, incl. 52-yard TD. Became 4th rookie QB ever with 50+ yard rush TD. Has rush TD in 4 of his past 5. Aims for 4th in row with 0 INTs. Leads rookie QBs with 4 rush TDs, 2nd-most ever by NYJ rookie QB.

• RB MICHAEL CARTER (rookie) rushed for career-high 118 yards last week, his 3rd game with 100+ scrimmage yards this season, tied 3rd-most among rookie RBs. Has 60+ scrimmage yards in 6 of his past 7. Is only rookie with 500+ rush yards (566) & 300+ rec. yards (316). RB TEVIN COLEMAN aims for 5th in row with 50+ rush yards. Has TD in 3 of his past 4 vs. TB.

• WR JAMISON CROWDER had 5 catches for 48 yards in only career game vs. TB (10/25/15 w/ Was.). Leads team with 50 catches, his 3rd straight season with 50+ catches. WR BRAXTON BERRIOS led team with 5 catches & had 102-yard KR-TD last week, his 1st-career return-TD.

• LB C.J. MOSLEY led team with 10 tackles & had 2nd sack & FF of season in Week 16. Aims for 5th in row with 10+ tackles. Aims for his 3rd in row vs. TB with 8+ tackles. Ranks 5th in NFL with career-high 142 tackles. LB JARRAD DAVIS had season-high 8 tackles in Week 16. CB BRYCE HALL had PD last week & has PD in 4 of past 5. Rookie CB JASON PINNOCK had 4 tackles & 1stcareer FF & PD in Week 16. DE RONNIE BLAIR had 2nd-career FR last week.

Regular Season Series History

LEADER: Jets lead all-time series, 10-2

STREAKS: Jets have won 8 of past 9

LAST GAME: 11/12/17: Jets 10 at Buccaneers 15

LAST GAME AT SITE: 9/8/13: Jets 18, Buccaneers 17

Week 17 Staff Picks

Tampa Bay is currently an 13.5-point via DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is set at 45.5. Here are the staff picks and score predictions for this week’s game between the Bucs and Jets.

Gil (12-3): Bucs, 29-10

James (11-4): Bucs, 27-3

David (11-4): Bucs, 31-21

Bailey (12-3): Bucs, 37-20

Mike (12-3): Bucs, 34-10

Len (12-3): Bucs, 27-9

Trey (12-3): Bucs, 31-7

