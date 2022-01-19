NFL Makes Decision on Bruce Arians Helmet Slap

We asked earlier here on Bucs Nation about whether or not Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians crossed a line when he smacked safety Andrew Adams on the helmet during the team’s Wild Card Round win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

To recap...

Bruce Arians is NOT happy pic.twitter.com/H5Goxcee7S — PFF (@PFF) January 16, 2022

Following the action, Arians told media earlier this week he didn’t regret it, and was, “...trying to knock him off of that guy so he didn’t get a penalty.”

More than 1500 members of Bucs Nation voted on our poll asking whether or not Arians went too far, and 35% of you picked, “If Andrew Adams Doesn’t Care, Neither Do I”, while 52% picked “No” and “Not At All”, combined.

For the record, we don’t currently know whether or not Adams took offense to his coach’s actions, but we know the league didn’t approve.

On Wednesday, we found out Arians has been fined $50k by the NFL, and will appeal the decision.

From NFL Now: #Bucs coach Bruce Arians was fined $50K for slapping Andrew Adams' helmet. He'll appeal. pic.twitter.com/X5yz6gXO2r — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 19, 2022

To be exact, Arians said, “I’ll appeal it. It ain’t got nothing to do with the game, so we’re good.”

Whether or not Arians’ fine sticks, is reduced, or is forgiven altogether, he’ll be patrolling the sidelines for the Buccaneers this Sunday as his team hosts the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round.

On the line, a trip to the NFC Championship Game - with any luck, hosted in Tampa as well - and the continuation of repeat dreams for the 2021 Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

