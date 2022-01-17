Buccaneers open as favorites, hosting Rams in NFC Divisional Round

We knew the Buccaneers were advancing to the Divisional Round of the playoffs following their 31-15 win in Sunday’s Wild Card game against the Eagles. And after the 49ers upset the Cowboys several hours later, we knew Tampa Bay’s next opponent would be the winner of Monday Night’s Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams game.

We now know which of the two it will be.

Following their huge victory over the Cardinals, the Rams will travel to Tampa Bay to take on the Buccaneers Sunday at 3:00 p.m. ET inside Raymond James Stadium.

Opening odds are set, too. Via DraftKings Sportsbook, Tampa Bay is favored by three points over the Rams. The Over/Under is currently set at 48.

Many feel this isn’t a favorable matchup for the Buccaneers. In many ways, it’s truly not. But this is playoff football and we’ve seen the Tampa Bay coaching staff pull out all the stops in the postseason.

This will be an interesting matchup and one that will surely not disappoint.