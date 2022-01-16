Buccaneers to play winner of Cardinals-Rams game

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers advanced to the divisional round of the playoffs following their 31-15 win over the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday. We know that they’ll be moving on, however, we just don’t know who they’ll be hosting.

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Dallas Cowboys Saturday afternoon. That means San Francisco will now be traveling to Green Bay to take on the NFC’s No. 1 seeded Packers next weekend. So Tampa Bay will wait for the winner of Monday night’s game between the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams to know who they will be playing next.

Los Angeles is currently favored by 3.5, according to DraftKings.

The NFL should be sending out the schedule later on this evening. Several believe the Packers will most likely play Sunday, which may mean the Buccaneers play host to their next opponent on Saturday. But that would give Tampa Bay’s opponent a short week to prepare so it’ll be interesting to see how the league views that situation if that were to be true.

Regardless, we’ll be sure to provide an update once the league makes the schedule official.

UPDATE:

The NFL released the schedule for next weekend, and the Buccaneers will host either the Rams or Cardinals next Sunday at 3:00 PM (ET).