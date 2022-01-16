Notes and stats from the Buccaneers 31-15 win over the Eagles

- The Buccaneers defeated the Philadelphia Eagles, 31-15, to advance to the Divisional Round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs. Tampa Bay has now won five consecutive playoff games and has scored 30-or-more points in each of those contests dating back to last season. The Buccaneers joined the New Orleans Saints (six consecutive games, 1/16/10-1/14/12) and Kansas City Chiefs (five consecutive games, 1/12/19-2/2/20) as the only teams in league history to score 30-or-more points in at least five consecutive playoff games.

- Tampa Bay’s 16-point win marked the fifth-largest postseason win in franchise history.

LARGEST POSTSEASON MARGIN OF VICTORY – BUCCANEERS HISTORY

Rank (Opp., Date) Margin

1. vs. OAK, 1/26/03 +27

2. vs. SF, 1/12/03 +25

3. vs. KC, 2/7/21 +22

4. at PHI, 1/19/03 +17

5. vs. PHI, 1/16/22 +16

- Tampa Bay capped off its opening 12-play, 75-yard drive with a two-yard rushing touchdown from RB Giovani Bernard – his first rushing touchdown as a member of the Buccaneers and the first playoff rushing touchdown of his NFL career.

- QB Tom Brady completed 29-of-37 passes in the game for 271 yards and two touchdowns, with no interceptions, earning a 115.2 passer rating.

- Brady is the NFL’s all-time leader in both playoff passing yards and passing touchdowns.

MOST POSTSEASON PASSING YARDS – NFL HISTORY

Rank Player Yards

1. Tom Brady 12,449

2. Peyton Manning 7,339

3. Brett Favre 5,855

4. Joe Montana 5,772

5. Ben Roethlisberger 5,757

MOST POSTSEASON PASSING TOUCHDOWNS – NFL HISTORY

Rank Player TD

1. Tom Brady 83

2t. Joe Montana 45

2t. Aaron Rodgers 45

4. Brett Favre 44

5. Peyton Manning 40

- Brady’s 271 passing yards were the third-most in a single game in Buccaneers playoff history.

MOST POSTSEASON SINGLE-GAME PASSING YARDS – BUCCANEERS HISTORY

Rank Player (Opp., Date) Yards

1. Tom Brady (at WAS, 1/9/21) 381

2. Tom Brady (at GB, 1/24/21) 280

3. Tom Brady (vs. PHI, 1/16/22) 271

4. Brad Johnson (at PHI, 1/19/03) 259

5. Brad Johnson (vs. OAK, 1/26/03) 215

- Brady’s 115.2 passer rating on Sunday was the second-best in a postseason game in franchise history.

HIGHEST SINGLE-GAME POSTSEASON PASSER RATING – BUCCANEERS HISTORY

Rank Player (Opp., Date) Rating

1. Tom Brady (vs. KC, 2/7/21) 125.8

2. Tom Brady (vs. PHI, 1/16/22) 115.2

3. Tom Brady (at WAS, 1/9/21) 104.3

4. Tom Brady (at NO, 1/17/21) 92.9

5. Brad Johnson (at PHI, 1/19/03) 82.8

- WR Mike Evans led the team with a franchise playoff record nine receptions for 117 yards and one touchdown, surpassing teammate Chris Godwin (232) for the second-most postseason receiving yards in franchise history.

MOST POSTSEASON RECEIVING YARDS – BUCCANEERS HISTORY

Rank Player Yards

1. Keyshawn Johnson 375

2. Mike Evans 321

3. Chris Godwin 232

4. Cameron Brate 204

5. Joe Jurevicius 197

MOST POSTSEASON SINGLE-GAME RECEPTIONS – BUCCANEERS HISTORY

Rank Player (Opp., Date) Rec.

1. Mike Evans (vs. PHI, 1/16/22) 9

2. Warrick Dunn (at PHI, 1/12/02) 8

3. Joey Galloway (vs. WAS, 1/7/06) 7

4t. Mike Evans (vs. WAS, 1/9/21) 6

4t. Rob Gronkowski (vs. KC, 2/7/21) 6

4t. Keyshawn Johnson (vs. OAK, 1/26/03) 6

4t. Keyshawn Johnson (at PHI, 12/31/00) 6

- Evans’ 117 receiving yards in the game are the second-most in a single postseason game in team history.

MOST POSTSEASON SINGLE-GAME RECEIVING YARDS – BUCCANEERS HISTORY

Rank Player (Opp., Date) Yards

1. Mike Evans (at WAS, 1/9/21) 119

2. Mike Evans (vs. PHI, 1/16/22) 117

3. Chris Godwin (at GB, 1/24/21) 110

4. Keyshawn Johnson (at PHI, 12/31/00) 106

5. Jimmie Giles (at DAL, 1/2/82) 98

- Evans and TE Rob Gronkowski, who made five receptions for 31 yards and one touchdown on Sunday, each have three postseason touchdowns with Tampa Bay – the most in team history.

MOST POSTSEASON RECEIVING TOUCHDOWNS – BUCCANEERS HISTORY

Rank Player TD

1t. Mike Evans 3

1t. Rob Gronkowski 3

3t. Antonio Brown 2

3t. Keenan McCardell 2

5. Many Players Tied 1

- With his totals on Sunday, Gronkowski surpassed Cliff Branch (1,289) for the fourth-most receiving yards in NFL postseason history.

MOST POSTSEASON RECEIVING YARDS – NFL HISTORY

Rank Player Yards

1. Jerry Rice 2,245

2. Julian Edelman 1,442

3. Michael Irvin 1,315

4. Rob Gronkowski 1,304

5. Cliff Branch 1,289

- Gronkowski has also recorded the second-most playoff touchdown receptions in league history with 15.

MOST POSTSEASON RECEIVING TOUCHDOWNS – NFL HISTORY

Rank Player TD

1. Jerry Rice 22

2. Rob Gronkowski 15

3. John Stallworth 12

4t. Fred Biletnikoff 10

4t. Larry Fitzgerald 10

4t. Antonio Freeman 10

4t. Randy Moss 10

4t. Hines Ward 10

- RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn led the team on the ground with 17 rushes for 53 yards and one touchdown. He ran it in from the one-yard line with 25 seconds remaining in the opening quarter, scoring his first career playoff touchdown.

- Tampa Bay totaled 349 net yards of offense on Sunday – the fourth-most in Buccaneers postseason history and the most in a home playoff contest.

MOST POSTSEASON SINGLE-GAME NET YARDS – BUCCANEERS HISTORY

Rank (Opp., Date) Yards

1. at WAS, 1/9/21 507

2. vs. OAK, 1/26/03 365

3. at GB, 1/24/21 351

4. vs. PHI, 1/16/22 349

5. vs. KC, 2/7/21 340

- The Buccaneers shut out the Eagles in the opening half, marking the second time the Buccaneers have pitched a first-half shutout in a playoff game (also, 1997 Wild Card vs. Detroit).

- Tampa Bay’s defense generated three takeaways in the game – tied for the fourth-most in a single game in Buccaneers playoff history. Dating back to last season, the Buccaneers have recorded multiple takeaways in each of their last four postseason games. Over the last two postseasons, Tampa Bay has notched 12 turnovers over the five-game stretch.

MOST POSTSEASON SINGLE-GAME TAKEAWAYS – BUCCANEERS HISTORY

Rank (Opp., Date) TA

1t. vs. SF, 1/12/03 5

1t. vs. OAK, 1/26/03 5

3. at NO, 1/17/21 4

4t. vs. PHI, 1/16/22 3

4t. at PHI, 1/19/03 3

4t. at LAR, 1/23/00 3

- S Mike Edwards intercepted a Jalen Hurts pass in the end zone to preserve Tampa Bay’s first-half shutout, claiming his second postseason interception and his fourth overall this season.

- The Buccaneers second takeaway of the game came on a muffed punt, which was recovered by DB Ross Cockrell – the second playoff fumble recovery of Cockrell’s career.

- In the third quarter, OLB Shaquil Barrett picked off a pass from Hurts, securing his first postseason interception and his third overall in his NFL career.

- NT Steve McLendon and S Antoine Winfield Jr. each recorded 1.0 sack in the game for Tampa Bay – both marking the first of their postseason careers.