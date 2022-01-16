Buccaneers vs. Eagles Wild Card Round Open Thread

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hosting the Philadelphia Eagles this week inside Raymond James Stadium for the first playoff game at home since the 2007 season. The Bucs finished their season as the second seed in the NFC at 13-4 while the Eagles are coming in winners of six of their last eight as the regular season concluded.

Staff Picks for the Wild Card Round

Tampa Bay is currently a 7-point favorite via DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is set at 47. Here are the staff picks and score predictions for this week’s game between the Bucs and Eagles.

Gil (14-3): Bucs, 24-20

James (13-4): Bucs, 30-17

David (13-4): Bucs, 27-20

Bailey (14-3): Bucs, 30-21

Mike (14-3): Bucs, 35-24

Len (14-3): Bucs, 34-20

Trey (14-3): Bucs, 28-17