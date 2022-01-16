NFL Wild Card Playoffs: Inactives for Buccaneers vs. Eagles

For those with nerves about the outcome of Sunday’s Super Wild Card Round matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles, a shot of confidence was sent in via news linebacker Lavonte David and running back Giovanni Bernard were activated in time to potentially play in the contest.

Already facing an uphill - or ‘David vs Goliath’ task according to Locked On Eagles host Louie DiBiase - matchup in Tampa, the Eagles were certainly hoping the linebacker’s injury would keep him out just one more weekend.

Good news got better when David’s name was left off the inactive report for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, meaning he’ll make his first on-field appearance since Mid-December.

Not suiting up for the Bucs in the Wild Card Round are quarterback Kyle Trask, wide receiver Cyril Grayson Jr., cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting, running backs Ronald Jones II and Kenyon Barner, guard Nick Leverett, and tight end Codey McElroy.

This means running back Giovanni Bernard will also make his return to action, teaming up with Ke’Shawn Vaughn and Le’Veon Bell to try and help catapult the Bucs to next weekend’s Divisional Round Playoffs.

For the Eagles, they received good news on their side when it was announced running back Miles Sanders would be without limitations.

Sitting for Philly in this game are defensive end Josh Sweat, quarterback Reid Sinnett, defensive backs Andre Chachere and Kary Vincent Jr., running back Jason Huntley, guard Nate Herbig, and cornerback Tay Gowan.

