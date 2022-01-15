SB Nation Reacts: Buccaneers fans like the direction of the team ahead of postseason

The Buccaneers locked up the NFC’s second seed in the playoffs thanks to their win over the Carolina Panthers last week as well as the Rams loss to the 49ers. It was a final week of the regular season that played in Tampa Bay’s favor.

The fans liked it, too.

After not being so sure of the team’s direction after their come from behind win against the Jets the week prior, the season finale proved to be important for the fans confidence in the team moving forward.

In the latest SB Nation Reacts poll, 100-percent of Bucs fans are now back to believing the Buccaneers are going down the right path.

The Buccaneers open the postseason at home against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. A win will guarantee them a second playoff game at home which would be something to look forward to. And if the stars align for the Bucs, who knows, a conference championship game at home could be in the cards.

