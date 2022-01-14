Buccaneers vs. Eagles: How to watch, notes, and playoff history

Broadcast Info

TV: FOX, FOX Deportes (1:05 PM ET): TBD NATIONAL RADIO: Westwood One: TBD SIRIUS: 82 (Phi.), 81 (TB), 88 (National) | XM: 225 (Phi.), 226 (TB), 88 (National) | SXM App: 826 (Phi.), 829 (TB)

Buccaneers Notes

• TAMPA BAY clinched NFC South for 1st time since 2007.

• BUCCANEERS can become 8th team overall & 1st team since 2004 NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (SB XXXVIII & SB XXXIX) to repeat as champions since 1st SB in 1967.

• BUCCANEERS had 5 players selected to 2022 Pro Bowl: LB SHAQUIL BARRETT, QB TOM BRADY, C RYAN JENSEN, G ALI MARPET & T TRISTAN WIRFS.

• TAMPA BAY ranked 2nd in NFL in scoring offense (30.1 points per game) & total offense (405.9 yards per game) & led the NFC in rushing defense (92.5 yards per game allowed).

• QB TOM BRADY led NFL in pass yards (career-high 5,316) & pass TDs (43), 3rd-most pass yards in single season all-time, & had 485 completions, most in single-season all-time. Became 3rd QB since 1991 to lead NFL in attempts, completions, pass yards & pass TDs in same season. Joined DREW BREES as only QBs with multiple 5,000-yard seasons & AARON RODGERS as only QBs with 3 40+ TD pass seasons. Is postseason all-time leader in games (45), wins (34), pass yards (12,449), SB titles (7) & SB MVPs (5).

• RB LEONARD FOURNETTE had 69 catches, 1,266 scrimmage yards (812 rush, 454 rec.) & 10 TDs (8 rush, 2 rec.) in 2021. Has 734 scrimmage yards (104.9 per game) & 8 TDs (7 rush, 1 rec.) in 7 career playoff games. Has TD in 6 straight playoff games.

• WR MIKE EVANS became 1st player in NFL history with 1,000+ rec. yards in each of 1st 8 seasons (1,035 rec. yards in 2021). Ranked 2nd in NFL with 14 rec. TDs in 2021. TE ROB GRONKOWSKI has 32 career reg. season games with 100+ rec. yards, most by TE in NFL history. Has 14 rec. TDs in 20 career playoff games, 2nd-most rec. TDs in postseason history.

• LB LAVONTE DAVID had 4 PD in 4 playoff games last season. Is 1 of 2 (BOBBY WAGNER) with 85+ tackles in each of past 10 seasons. LB DEVIN WHITE had 3 TFL, 2 FRs & 2 INTs in 3 playoff games last season. LB SHAQUIL BARRETT had 4 sacks during 2020 postseason. Had sack in Week 6 meeting. LB JASON PIERRE-PAUL has 7 TFL & 7 PD in 8 career playoff games. CB SEAN MURPHY-BUNTING had 3 INTs in 4 playoff games last season.

Eagles Notes

• PHILADELPHIA clinched playoff berth under 1st-year HC NICK SIRIANNI & have made postseason in 4 of past 5 years (2017- 19; 2021).

• EAGLES won SB LII after 2017 season.

• PHILADELPHIA had 2 players selected to 2022 Pro Bowl: C JASON KELCE & CB DARIUS SLAY.

• EAGLES led NFL in rushing offense (159.7 per game) & rushing TDs (25) this season & became 5th team in SB era (1st since 1985 CHICAGO BEARS) to record 175+ rush yards in 7 straight games (Weeks 8-15).

• QB JALEN HURTS makes playoff debut. Totaled 3,144 pass yards & 16 TD passes & led all QBs in rush yards (784) & rush TDs (10) in 2021. Has 5 career games with 2+ rush TDs, most by QB in 1st 2 seasons in SB era. Totaled 3 TDs (2 rush, 1 pass) in Week 6 meeting. Has 30+ rush yards in each of his past 10 road starts.

• RB MILES SANDERS had 912 scrimmage yards (754 rush, 158 rec.) in 12 games in 2021. Had 66 scrimmage yards (56 rush, 10 rec.) in Week 6 meeting. Had 50+ scrimmage yards in 5 of his 6 road games this season. RB BOSTON SCOTT (career-high 7 rush TDs) & rookie RB KENNETH GAINWELL (5) were only NFC RB teammates each with 5+ rush TDs in 2021.

• TE DALLAS GOEDERT ranked 5th among TEs with careerhigh 830 rec. yards in 2021. Was 1 of 4 NFC TEs with multiple 100-yard games this season. Had 7 catches for 73 yards in his last playoff game (1/5/20 NFC-WC vs. Sea.). WR DEVONTA SMITH had rookie franchise-record 916 rec. yards, 4th-most among rookies in 2021. Ranked 4th among rookie WRs with 64 receptions.

• LB ALEX SINGLETON had career-high 130 tackles in 2021, incl. 15 tackles in Week 6 meeting. LB T.J. EDWARDS was 1 of 4 with 125+ tackles (125), 5+ TFL (5) & 5+ PD (5) in 2021. DT FLETCHER COX has 5 TFL in 7 career postseason games. DT JAVON HARGRAVE had career-high 7.5 sacks in 2021. DE JOSH SWEAT had careerhigh 7.5 sacks this season. CB DARIUS SLAY was only player with 3 defensive TDs in 2021. Leads NFL with 119 PD since 2013. S AVONTE MADDOX set career-highs in tackles (71) & TFL (5) & had 9 PD this season.

Playoff Series History

LEADER: All-time series tied, 2-2

STREAKS: Eagles have won 2 of past 3

LAST GAME: 1/19/03: Buccaneers 10, at Eagles 27

LAST GAME AT SITE: 12/29/79: Buccaneers 24, Eagles 17

Quarterback Stats

Buccaneers favored by 9.5

Over/Under: 46

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.