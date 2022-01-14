Buccaneers vs. Eagles: Bold predictions and staff picks for Wild Card Round

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers finished the season with a 13-4 record and the second seed in the NFC. The playoffs begin this weekend and Tampa Bay will be hosting the Philadelphia Eagles, who ended the season winning six of their last eight.

The Bucs Nation staff has offered up some bold predictions and scores throughout the regular season, but are now doing the same for the postseason. This Wild Card matchup sees the Bucs favored by 9.5 points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Wild Card Round Bold Predictions

James: It’ll be interesting to see how things pan out for the Bucs’ offense without Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown. Cyril Grayson, who stepped up big against the Panthers and Jets, isn’t likely to play. So where do the Bucs look? The Trio. In week six, Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard combined for nine receptions, 75 yards, and a touchdown. Add Gronk to the mix and things could really explode. The Trio will combine for over ten receptions, over 100 yards, and two touchdowns for the Bucs this week.

Bailey: A lot of the talk heading into Sunday’s matchup is about the proficiency of Philadelphia’s run game. Meanwhile, on Tampa Bay’s offense, the run game has been largely missing as of late with Leonard Fournette sidelined. But it sounds like Fournette could be on track to go this week, so my bold prediction is that the Bucs will outrush the Eagles and total two rushing touchdowns.

David: Seven times this season Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has completed 16 or fewer passes. Six times this season Buccaneers linebacker Devin White has had 10 or more tackles. Both of these stats collide on Sunday when the run-heavy Eagles lead to Devin White having more tackles than Jalen Hurts has pass completions.

Mike: Breshad Perriman has created multiple highlight moments as a Buccaneer despite playing just 20 total games, with only four starts, for the franchise. Culminating in Week 18’s highlight reel catch, Perriman has become the No. 2 option on the outside next to Mike Evans. With the Eagles likely to focus heavily on Evans and Rob Gronkowski, Perriman will have his most prolific performance since his 3-touchdown day against Detroit in 2019. He goes off for 125 yards and 2 scores.

Editor’s Pick by Gil Arcia: It’s playoff football and we’re talking bold predictions for the second straight postseason. There’s a lot to potentially take in this week. Some may view it as an easy task, but I don’t think it’ll be such a huge margin of victory for Tampa Bay. And if we factor in the forecasted storm that will potentially blow through during the game I think the game will have to be won in the trenches.

This game is set up to see a heavy dose of the run game, which means Leonard Fournette will have his name called quite a bit. I am going with Bailey this week. Fournette will come in off injury and the running game will carry the team past the Philadelphia Eagles and move on to the divisional round of the playoffs.

Poll Which bold prediction do you like most for the Wild Card round? TE trio with 10+ rec, 100+ yards, 2 TDs

Bucs outrush Eagles

White has more tackles than Hurts completions

Perriman with 125 yards and 2 TDs vote view results 0% TE trio with 10+ rec, 100+ yards, 2 TDs (0 votes)

0% Bucs outrush Eagles (0 votes)

0% White has more tackles than Hurts completions (0 votes)

0% Perriman with 125 yards and 2 TDs (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Staff Picks for the Wild Card Round

As stated above, Tampa Bay is currently a 9.5-point favorite via DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is set at 46. Here are the staff picks and score predictions for this week’s game between the Bucs and Eagles.

Gil (14-3): Bucs, 24-20

James (13-4): Bucs, 30-17

David (13-4): Bucs, 27-20

Bailey (14-3): Bucs, 30-21

Mike (14-3): Bucs, 35-24

Len (14-3): Bucs, 34-20

Trey (14-3): Bucs, 28-17