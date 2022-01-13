Bucs Nation Podcast: Bucs Playoff Run Begins With Wildcard Weekend

Trey Downey and Len Martez are back with you for a wildcard weekend edition of the Bucs Nation podcast. The guys focused on the match-up with the Eagles to start the podcast. The main question was how similar this match-up will look to Tampa Bay’s 28-22 victory from earlier this season. Trey then asked Len if the return of Lavonte David or Leonard Fournette is bigger for the Buccaneers. The guys also discussed the possible return of Miles Sanders and what that could mean to Philly.

The guys then pivoted to the remaining 5 games and Len told you why he thinks there will be multiple road teams scoring upsets. Trey then explained why he thinks there is a dark horse team that will end up in the AFC championship game.

Trey and Len then turned away from the games and looked at the head coaching openings. Trey and Len surprisingly agreed on what the best opening is, but disagreed on who might end up with that job. The guys also discussed if Brian Flores will immediately get another job and whether the Bucs coordinators will be head coaches at the start of the next season.

