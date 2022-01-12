Tom Brady named NFL FedEx Air Player of the Week

The National Football League today announced that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was voted FedEx Air Player of the Week for Week 18, marking the 15th time Brady has won this award in his career – the most in league history. This is the third time this season he has won the award. Brady now won FedEx Air Player of the Week honors five times in Tampa Bay – the most in team history.

In a 41-17 win over the Carolina Panthers, Brady completed 29-of-37 passes (78.4 percent) for 326 yards and three touchdowns, with zero interceptions, earning a 130.4 passer rating. His 326 passing yards were the second-most in the NFL in Week 18, while his three passing touchdowns tied for the third-most among all players in Week 18 and his 130.4 passer rating was fourth in the league.

Brady led the NFL with 5,316 passing yards and 43 passing touchdown this season, which each set new single-season franchise records, on his way to joining Drew Brees (2008) and Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning (2013) as the only three players since 1991 to lead the league in passing yards, touchdowns, completions and attempts in the same season. Brady’s 5,316 passing yards are a career high and the third-most in a single season in NFL history. He joined Brees as the only players in league history with multiple 5,000-yard passing seasons. Brady’s 485 pass completions are the most in a single season in NFL history, while he also ranked first in the NFL this season in passing first downs (269) and tied for the most 300-yard (nine) and 400-yard passing games (three).

Brady commanded the league’s top passing offense (307.6 ypg) on a team that finished second in points per game (30.1) and total offense (405.9 ypg). Despite leading the league in pass attempts, the Buccaneers also surrendered the fewest sacks in the NFL this season (23). Since Brady’s arrival in 2020, Tampa Bay has scored 30-or-more points in 22 games, including postseason – the most-such games in the NFL during that span. The Buccaneers are 22-0 over the past two seasons in games in which the team scores 30-plus points.

Brady is the NFL’s all-time leader in Super Bowl wins (seven), Super Bowl MVPs (five), regular season wins (243), total wins (277), division titles (18), QB win percentage (.769), passing yards (84,520) and passing touchdowns (624).

