Three Buccaneers return to practice ahead of Wild Card game

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers ended their season with a 13-4 record but that doesn’t mean they got to that without challenges across the roster due to injuries. Today, the team announced some positivity on that front as three key contributors returned to practice.

Running back Giovani Bernard, linebacker Lavonte David and running back Leonard Fournette will begin their 21-day practice period Wednesday, however, can be activated to the active roster at any time during that window. All three were on the team’s Reserve/Injured list.

Bernard (5-9, 205) was placed on Injured Reserve on December 14, after appearing in 12 regular season games, tallying eight rushes for 58 yards (7.3 avg.) along with 23 receptions for 123 yards and three receiving touchdowns.

David (6-1, 233) started 12 games for Tampa Bay in the regular season before being placed on Injured Reserve on December 23. David recorded 97 tackles (five for loss), four quarterback hits, three passes defensed, 2.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Fournette (6-0, 228) played in 14 games for the Buccaneers this season, with 13 starts, prior to being placed on Injured Reserve on December 23. The fifth-year running back rushed 180 times for 812 yards and eight touchdowns, adding 69 receptions for 454 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns. He led the team in both rushing yards (812) and scrimmage yards (1,266) this season.

The Bucs open the playoffs Sunday at home against the Philadelphia Eagles. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET.

(Parts of this report comes courtesy of the Buccaneers Communications Department.)