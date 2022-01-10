NFL Wild Card Playoffs Opening Odds: Buccaneers favored over Eagles

The Buccaneers are coming off a 41-17 win against the Carolina Panthers where quarterback Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay offense looked non-existent for the majority of the first half Sunday. That is how the Bucs ended their regular season and are now moving on to the playoffs.

Tampa Bay earned the second seed in the NFC playoff standings after the Rams lost to the 49ers in overtime. That pins them as hosts against the seventh seed Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday inside Raymond James Stadium.

For the first home playoff game in Tampa Bay since the 2007 season, opening odds for the Wild Card round via DraftKings Sportsbook have Tampa Bay favored by 8 points over the Eagles. The Over/Under is currently set at 49.

The NFL playoffs are a different world and despite their record, Philadelphia is no pushover so this game may be much tighter than how the oddsmakers see it. It’ll be interesting to see how the odds for this game shift as the week progresses.

