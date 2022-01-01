With their 32-6 win over the Panthers last Sunday, the Buccaneers clinched the NFC South for the first time since 2007. It’s hard not to look ahead to the playoffs already, but the defending Super Bowl champions have two regular season games left to play before we can fully shift focus to Wild Card Weekend.

Tampa Bay starts the 2022 calendar year on Sunday with a trip up north to face the 4-11 New York Jets. With the NFC’s No. 1 seed essentially out of reach, the Bucs will be playing for a chance to move up to No. 2 over the last couple of weeks. With a couple of wins and some favorable results concerning the Cowboys and Rams, they may very well get up to that second spot and guarantee themselves home-field advantage through the first two rounds of the playoffs.

As much as there is on the line in terms of seeding, the Bucs also have some players who are chasing history over the final two weeks of the regular season. Let’s see where things stand heading into Week 17, shall we?

Buccaneers History

**All statistics and records come from Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.**

Career Passing Yards

Tom Brady’s 9,213 passing yards as a Buc have him 227 away from passing Steve DeBerg (9,439) for seventh-most in franchise history.

Career Passing Touchdowns

Brady’s 77th Buccaneer passing touchdown last Sunday tied him with Vinny Testaverde for the third-most in team history, so his next one will give him sole possession of third. He needs four more to pass Josh Freeman (80) for second.

Career Pass Attempts

Brady’s 1,242 pass attempts as a Buc rank him eighth in franchise history. With 173 more, he passes Steve DeBerg (1,414) for seventh.

Career Completions

Brady has completed 823 passes during his time with Tampa Bay, leaving him 73 away from passing Doug Williams (895) for sixth-most in team history.

Single-Season Passing Yards

With 4,580 passing yards this season, Brady has the third-most in a single season in franchise history. He needs 54 more yards to pass his own mark (4,633 in 2020) for second-most, while 530 more will give him the single-season franchise record, which currently belongs to Jameis Winston (5,109 in 2019). (Bucs Communications)

Single-Season Passing Touchdowns

In 2020, Brady set a new Buccaneer record for touchdown passes in a single season (40). He needs four more over the next two weeks to break his own record. (Bucs Communications)

Career Rushing Yards

Ronald Jones II’s 2,148 rushing yards as a Buc are the 10th-most in franchise history. He is 706 yards away from passing Errict Rhett (2,853) for ninth.

Career Rushing Touchdowns

Jones’ 18th career rushing touchdown last week leaves him two away from passing Warrick Dunn (19) for seventh-most in team history while also tying Cadillac Williams (20) for sixth.

Career Receiving Yards

Cameron Brate’s 2,666 career receiving yards have him 39 away from passing Warrick Dunn (2,704) for 16th-most in franchise history.

Career Receiving Touchdowns

Last Sunday, Brate passed Kevin House (31) for third-most receiving touchdowns in franchise history. With 32, he now needs two more to tie Jimmie Giles (34) for second.

Career Receptions

Brate has 249 career receptions, meaning he needs 20 more to pass Vincent Jackson (268) for 11th-most in Buccaneer history.

Single-Season Points (Team)

The 2021 Bucs have scored 442 points this year, which is the third-most in franchise history. They are 17 points away from passing the 2019 team (458) for second-most. (Bucs Communications)

Single-Season Touchdowns (Team)

Tampa Bay’s 55 touchdowns this season are the second-most in a single season in franchise history. With five more, they break the franchise record that was set in 2020 (59). (Bucs Communications)

Single-Season Net Yards (Team)

With 6,025 net yards this season, the 2021 Bucs have the fourth-most of any team in franchise history. With 121 more, they pass the 2020 team (6,145) for third, while 342 more will move them ahead of the 2019 team (6,366). They are still 624 yards away from breaking the single-season franchise record, which was set in 2018 (6,648). (Bucs Communications)

Single-Season Net Passing Yards (Team)

The Bucs have 4,500 net passing yards this season, which is the fourth-most in a single season in team history. They need 127 more to pass the 2020 team (4,626) for third, 346 more to pass the 2019 team (4,845) for second and 626 more to break the record set by the 2018 team (5,125). (Bucs Communications)

Single-Season First Downs (Team)

The Bucs’ 357 first downs this season are their third-most in a single season. With eight more, they pass the 2020 team (364) for second, while 32 more will give them the record over the 2018 team (388). (Bucs Communications)

Single-Season Sacks (Team)*

The Bucs’ 44 team sacks this season are tied for the fifth-most they’ve ever had in a single season. They need two more to pass the 2005 team (45) for fourth, four more to pass the 2019 team (47) for third and tie the 2020 team (48) for second. They are still 12 away from breaking the franchise record (55), set by the 2000 team. (Bucs Communications)

*Sacks did not become an official stat until 1982.

Single-Season Quarterback Hits (Team)*

With 113 quarterback hits this season, the 2021 Bucs are close to setting a new single-season franchise record. They need two more to pass the 2019 team (114) for second-most in team history, while three more will break the record of 115, which was set in 2000. (Bucs Communications)

*Quarterback hits were not regularly tracked until 2006.

Career Games Played

Sunday will mark William Gholston’s 135th game as a Buc, which will leave him five behind Warren Sapp (140) for 10th-most in franchise history.

If Mike Evans can suit up on Sunday, he will play his 121st game with Tampa Bay, which will tie him with Lee Roy Selmon, Jimmie Giles and Chidi Ahanotu for 18th-most in team history.

NFL History

**All statistics and records come from Buccaneers Communications unless otherwise noted.**

Touchdown Connections (Regular Season)

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski have connected for 90 regular season touchdowns in their time as a duo, which is the second-most in NFL history. They need 23 more touchdowns to break the NFL record, which currently belongs to Peyton Manning and Marvin Harrison (112).

Touchdown Connections (Regular Season + Playoffs)

Including the playoffs, Brady and Gronkowski have linked up for 104 touchdowns. They need 11 more to break the league record, which also belongs to Peyton Manning and Marvin Harrison (114).

Multi-Touchdown Games By a Tight End

Gronkowski’s 20 career multi-touchdown games are the second-most by a tight end in NFL history. With one more multi-score game, he ties Antonio Gates (21) for the record.

Career Receiving Yards

Antonio Brown’s 12,265 receiving yards are the 25th-most in NFL history. He needs 23 more yards to pass Jimmy Smith (12,287) for 24th, while 87 more will move him ahead of Brandon Marshall (12,351) for 23rd. (Pro Football Reference)

Career Receiving Touchdowns

Rob Gronkowski’s 92 career receiving touchdowns have him seven away from passing Don Hutson (99) for 11th-most in NFL history.

Brown’s 83 career receiving touchdowns tie him with Calvin Johnson and Brandon Marshall for 24th-most in league history. His next one will tie him with Andre Rison, Tommy McDonald, Mark Clayton and Irving Fryar (84) for 20th-most, while two more will tie him with Paul Warfield, Hines Ward, Jimmy Graham and Lance Alworth (85) for 16th. (Pro Football Reference)