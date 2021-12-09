Buccaneers vs. Bills: Bold predictions and staff picks for Week 14

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-3) are coming off a win against the Falcons that gave the Bucs a three-game winning streak and an all-but-certain claim to the division crown with five games left to play in the season. For Week 14, Tampa Bay will look to make it four in a row as they host the Buffalo Bills.

The Bucs Nation staff has offered up some bold predictions and scores for Week 14 as the Bucs are favored by 3.5 points against Buffalo this week, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Week 14 Bold Predictions

James: Over the last eight games, the Bills have alternated wins and losses so conventional wisdom tells you the Bills should win this week, right? Well, over the last five weeks the Bills have allowed 136 rushing yards per game. The key for the Buccaneers this week? More Lenny. Leonard Fournette will finish with over 100 rushing yards, 150 all-purpose yards, and a pair of touchdowns.

David: Expect an aerial attack from the Bills for two reasons. The first is they don’t have much of a running game to speak of. Then, the banged-up Buccaneers secondary is a well-known issue. They’ve done well holding back the water so far, but this might be the game we see an opposing offense that can actually take advantage of what’s happening back there. The more players active the better, but I still expect Josh Allen to come out looking for big plays and touchdown passes. He throws three of them, in a Bucs win.

Mike: The Bucs are built to dominate Buffalo with superior players on both sides of the trenches, just like New England. Not only will Tom Brady stay clean for the second week in a row, going off for 350 yards and 4 touchdowns, but the defense will continue its upward trajectory with 4 sacks on Josh Allen.

Gil Arcia: The Buccaneers have had an up and down season defensively. So much so that even during the games they’ve won several opposing quarterbacks looked like Pro Bowlers more often than not. But in the past three games, the Bucs have given up an average of 231 passing yards per game according to Pro Football Reference — down from 254 passing yards per game the previous nine games. They’ve also forced nine turnovers — four of them interceptions — in the last three games along with nine sacks. The defense seems to have found their rhythm as they have gotten healthier, so they’ll continue their good play by shutting down Josh Allen and the Bills offense. Give the Bucs defense at least two interceptions and three sacks on Sunday.

Poll Which bold prediction do you like for Week 14? Fournette with 100 rushing yds, 150 total yds, and 2 TDs

Brady with 350 yds, 4 TDs & Bucs D with 4 sacks

At least 2 INTs and 3 sacks for the Bucs D

Josh Allen Throws 3 TDs, but Bucs Win Anyway vote view results 27% Fournette with 100 rushing yds, 150 total yds, and 2 TDs (68 votes)

40% Brady with 350 yds, 4 TDs & Bucs D with 4 sacks (99 votes)

14% At least 2 INTs and 3 sacks for the Bucs D (35 votes)

16% Josh Allen Throws 3 TDs, but Bucs Win Anyway (41 votes) 243 votes total Vote Now

Week 14 Staff Picks

As stated above, Tampa Bay is currently a 3.5-point via DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is set at 53.5. Here are the staff picks and score predictions for this week’s game between the Bucs and Bills.

Gil (10-2): Bucs, 29-23

James (9-3): Bucs, 24-21

David (9-3): Bucs, 34-24

Bailey (10-2): Bucs, 35-30

Mike (10-2): Bucs, 35-24

Len (10-2): Bucs, 27-21

Trey (10-2): Bucs, 34-28