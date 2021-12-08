Tom Brady is ‘Sportsperson of the Year’

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has held several titles and received accolades throughout his NFL career.

On Tuesday, he received another after being named the 2021 ‘Sportsperson of the Year’, at the Sports Illustrated Awards.

The legendary quarterback received the award from teammate Rob Gronkowski, with whom Brady has shared a large portion of his personal and professional successes.

“I last won this award in 2005,” Brady said while accepting the award. “I mean, think of how far we’ve come...back then, Beyonce was still in Destiny’s Child, we only had two CSI’s and one NCIS! ONE!! I mean...LL Cool J was still just a rapper then. Hard to imagine. Tiger Woods and I have both won this award twice, but LeBron has won it three times. Which just means I might have to keep playing for another 16 years so I can finally win a third and catch him.”

On brand with a mixture of appreciation, and humor, Brady joined other award recipients like Billie Jean King (The Muhammad Ali Legacy Award), the World Series Champion Atlanta Braves (Team of the Year), and Charlotte Hornets guard, LaMelo Ball (Breakthrough Athlete of the Year).

FTX presented the award won by Brady. Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO and Founder of FTX said, “We want to congratulate our FTX global athlete ambassador and one of the greatest sports figures of all-time, Tom Brady, on winning the 2021 Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year award. We’re thrilled to support the Sports Illustrated Awards in highlighting some of the world’s most impactful athletes.”

Brady is in the mix to be named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player through 13 weeks of play as well, potentially adding another accolade to his trophy case, very soon.

Of course, he and the 9-3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers have another trophy as the focus of their efforts these days. And they call it, Lombardi.

