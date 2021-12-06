NFL Week 14 Opening Odds: Buccaneers slight favorites against Bills

The Buccaneers are coming off a big win against division rivals the Atlanta Falcons in Week 13. The Buffalo Bills are set to play hosts to their division rivals the New England Patriots on Monday night. So how do the oddsmakers see Tampa Bay this week as the home team facing another tough AFC opponent?

Playing in what many looked at as a potential Super Bowl matchup, opening odds for Week 14 via DraftKings Sportsbook have Tampa Bay favored by just 3.5 points over the Bills. The Over/Under is currently set at 53.

As stated previously, the Bills will be at home playing the Patriots under the lights in a matter of hours. Depending on the outcome of that game, the oddsmakers will be sure to make adjustments to these lines accordingly as well as throughout the week. The Bucs were favored by the same amount just two weeks ago when they were facing off against the Colts and they left Indianapolis with a win thanks to a late touchdown from Leonard Fournette.

Will it be the same close, hard fought type of matchup for Tampa Bay?

