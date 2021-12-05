Notes and stats from the Buccaneers 30-17 win over the Falcons

- Tampa Bay matched its best start in team history with a 9-3 record (2002, 2008).

- Buccaneers QB Tom Brady completed 31-of-51 passes for 368 yards and four touchdowns. He has thrown 74 touchdown passes since joining the Buccaneers in 2020, surpassing Trent Dilfer (70) and Doug Williams (73) the fourth-most regular season touchdown passes in team history.

PASSING TOUCHDOWN LEADERS – BUCCANEERS HISTORY

Rank Player (Seasons) Yards

1. Jameis Winston (2015-19) 121

2. Josh Freeman (2009-13) 80

3. Vinny Testaverde (1987-92) 77

4. Tom Brady (2020-Present) 74

5. Doug Williams (1978-82) 73

- With 34 passing touchdowns this season, Brady now owns the two best passing touchdown seasons in franchise history.

MOST SINGLE-SEASON PASSING TOUCHDOWNS– TEAM HISTORY

Rank Player (Season) TD

1. Tom Brady (2020) 40

2. Tom Brady (2021) 34

3. Jameis Winston (2019) 33

4. Jameis Winston (2016) 28

5. Josh Freeman (2012) 27

- Brady’s 34 passing touchdowns are tied for the eighth-most through 12 games in NFL history.

MOST PASSING TOUCHDOWNS THROUGH 12 GAMES – NFL HISTORY

Rank Player (Season) TD

1. Peyton Manning (2004) 44

2t. Tom Brady (2007) 41

2t. Patrick Mahomes (2018) 41

2t. Peyton Manning (2013) 41

5. Aaron Rodgers (2011) 37

6t. Peyton Manning (2014) 36

6t. Aaron Rodgers (2020) 36

8t. Tom Brady (2021) 34

8t. Andrew Luck (2014) 34

10. Tony Romo (2007) 33

- Brady’s 3,771 passing yards are the most through 12 games in team history.

MOST PASSING YARDS THROUGH 12 GAMES – TEAM HISTORY

Rank Player (Season) Yards

1. Tom Brady (2021) 3,771

2. Jameis Winston (2019) 3,659

3. Tom Brady (2020) 3,300

4. Jameis Winston (2016) 3,180

5. Josh Freeman (2012) 3,003

- Brady leads the NFL in both passing touchdowns and passing yards through Sunday’s 1 p.m. games.

NFL PASSING TOUCHDOWN LEADERS – 2021 SEASON

Through Sunday’s 1 p.m. Games

Rank Player (Current Team) TD

1. Tom Brady (TB) 34

2t. Justin Herbert (LAC) 27

2t. Matthew Stafford (LAR) 27

4t. Josh Allen (BUF) 25

4t. Kirk Cousins (MIN) 25

4t. Patrick Mahomes (KC) 25

NFL PASSING YARDAGE LEADERS – 2021 SEASON

Through Sunday’s 1 p.m. Games

Rank Player (Current Team) Yards

1. Tom Brady (TB) 3,771

2. Justin Herbert (LAC) 3,547

3. Derek Carr (LV) 3,414

4. Kirk Cousins (MIN) 3,353

5. Matthew Stafford (LAR) 3,316

- Brady has 39 four-touchdown performances in his career, which stand as the most in NFL history.

MOST GAMES WITH FOUR-OR-MORE PASSING TOUCHDOWNS – NFL HISTORY

Rank Player Games

1. Tom Brady 39

2. Drew Brees 37

3. Peyton Manning 35

4. Aaron Rodgers 32

5. Brett Favre 23

- Brady threw two of his touchdown passes to TE Rob Gronkowski, marking the 89th and 90th touchdown connections of their careers, surpassing Philip Rivers and Antonio Gates (89) for the second-most regular season touchdown connections by a duo in NFL history.

MOST REGULAR SEASON TOUCHDOWN CONNECTIONS – NFL HISTORY

Rank Players TD

1. Peyton Manning & Marvin Harrison 112

2. Tom Brady & Rob Gronkowski 90

3. Philip Rivers & Antonio Gates 89

- Gronkowski finished with four receptions for 58 yards and two touchdowns. With his 90 career receiving touchdowns, Gronkowski surpassed Pro Football Hall of Famer Isaac Bruce (91) for the 12th-most receiving touchdowns in NFL history.

- Gronkowski’s 20 multi-touchdown performances are now just one shy of Antonio Gates (21) for the most by a tight end in NFL history. Each of Gronkowski’s two most recent multi-touchdown games both came against the Atlanta Falcons this season.

MOST MULTI-TOUCHDOWN GAMES BY A TIGHT END – NFL HISTORY

Rank Player Games

1. Antonio Gates 21

2. Rob Gronkowski 20

3. Tony Gonzalez 18

4. Jimmy Graham 17

5. Multiple Players Tied 9

- Gronkowski leads the NFL in both receiving touchdowns (92) and scrimmage touchdowns (93) since entering the league in 2010.

RECEIVING TOUCHDOWN LEADERS – SINCE 2010

Rank Player (Current Team) Rec. TD

1. Rob Gronkowski (TB) 92

2. Jimmy Graham (CHI) 84

3. Antonio Brown (TB) 83

4. Dez Bryant (Free Agent) 75

5. Mike Evans (TB) 71

SCRIMMAGE TOUCHDOWN LEADERS – SINCE 2010

Rank Player (Current Team) Scrim. TD

1. Rob Gronkowski (TB) 93

2. LeSean McCoy (Retired) 85

3t. Jimmy Graham (CHI) 84

3t. Adrian Peterson (SEA) 84

5. Antonio Brown (TB) 83

- WR Chris Godwin tallied a career high and franchise record 15 receptions – the most in a game by any NFL player this season.

MOST SINGLE-GAME RECEPTIONS – BUCCANEERS HISTORY

Rank Player (Date, Opponent) Receptions

1. Chris Godwin (12/5/21 at ATL) 15

2t. Earnest Graham (10/21/07 at DET) 13

2t. James Wilder (9/15/85 vs. MIN) 13

4t. Warrick Dunn (11/18/01 vs. CHI) 12

4t. Mike Evans (11/3/19 at SEA) 12

4t. Chris Godwin (9/29/19 at LAR) 12

4t. Keyshawn Johnson (11/18/01 vs. CHI) 12

- In the process, Godwin surpassed Mark Carrier (321) for the third-most receptions in team history.

RECEPTION LEADERS – BUCCANEERS HISTORY

Rank Player (Seasons) Receptions

1. Mike Evans (2014-Present) 589

2. James Wilder (1981-89) 430

3. Chris Godwin (2017-Present) 326

4. Mark Carrier (1987-92) 321

5. Warrick Dunn (1997-2001, 2008) 306

- Godwin accumulated 143 receiving yards on his 15 receptions, marking his 15th career 100-yard receiving performance, which tied Mark Carrier (15) for the second-most such games in team history. Godwin’s 143 receiving yards were the fourth-most of any game in his career and his most since notching a career high 184 yards on 11/24/19 at Atlanta.

100-YARD RECEIVING GAME LEADERS – BUCCANEERS HISTORY

Rank Player (Seasons) Games

1. Mike Evans (2014-Present) 30

2t. Chris Godwin (2017-Present) 15

2t. Mark Carrier (1987-92) 15

4. Kevin House (1980-86) 14

5. Vincent Jackson (2012-16) 13

- RB Leonard Fournette accumulated 92 scrimmage yards, recording 44 yards rushing and 48 yards receiving, while adding a receiving touchdown. He has two receiving touchdowns on the season and nine total touchdowns, including five in the past two games.

- TE Cameron Brate caught his only target in the end zone for a 3-yard touchdown, notching his second touchdown of the season and the 31st of his NFL career, tying Kevin House (31) for the third-most receiving touchdowns in team history.

RECEIVING TOUCHDOWN LEADERS – BUCCANEERS HISTORY

Rank Player (Seasons) Receiving TD

1. Mike Evans (2014-Present) 71

2. Jimmie Giles (1978-86) 34

3t. Cameron Brate (2014-Present) 31

3t. Kevin House (1980-86) 31

5. Chris Godwin (2017-Present) 29

- Brate’s 28 receiving touchdowns since 2016 are tied for the fourth-most by a tight end during that span.

MOST RECEIVING TOUCHDOWNS BY A TIGHT END – SINCE 2016

Rank Player (Current Team) Rec. TD

1. Travis Kelce (KC) 43

2. Zach Ertz (ARI) 32

3. Jimmy Graham (CHI) 31

4t. Cameron Brate (TB) 28

4t. Jared Cook (LAC) 28

4t. Hunter Henry (NE) 28

- The Buccaneers offensive line did not allow a sack in the game, marking the fifth time this season that Tampa Bay did not allow a sack in a game this season. Since the start of the 2020 season, the Buccaneers have held opponents without a sack 10 times – the most-such games in the NFL during that span.

MOST GAMES WITHOUT ALLOWING A SACK – SINCE 2020

Through Sunday’s 1 p.m. Games

Rank Team Games

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 10

2. Pittsburgh Steelers 7

3t. Buffalo Bills 6

3t. Kansas City Chiefs 6

5. Multiple Teams Tied 5

- The Buccaneers defense recorded 5.0 sacks in the game, matching their season high as a team. DL Ndamukong Suh and NT Vita Vea each had 2.0 sacks, while OLB Cam Gill recorded 1.0. Suh has seven multi-sack games in his career and Vea notched his first.

- LB Devin White and S Antoine Winfield Jr. tied for the team lead with 10 tackles each.

- The defense came away with one takeaway as CB Pierre Desir recorded his fourth career forced fumble. CB Carlton Davis III recovered the fumble for Tampa Bay, the third of his career.

- DL William Gholston played in his 131st game for Tampa Bay, surpassing Demar Dotson (130) and Brian Kelly (130) for the 12th-most games played in team history.

- Through Sunday’s 1 p.m. games, Tampa Bay ranks fourth in the NFL with 24 takeaways and third in the league with 94 points off takeaways. Since Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles took over the defense in 2019, Tampa Bay ranks tied for second in the league in takeaways and first in points off turnovers.

TEAM TAKEAWAY LEADERS – SINCE 2019

Through Sunday’s 1 p.m. Games

Rank Team TA

1. New England Patriots 83

2t. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 77

2t. Indianapolis Colts 77

4. Pittsburgh Steelers 75

5. Buffalo Bills 74

POINTS OFF TAKEAWAYS LEADERS – SINCE 2019

Through Sunday’s 1 p.m. Games

Rank Team Points

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 325

2. Indianapolis Colts 263

3. Green Bay Packers 247

4. Baltimore Ravens 243

5. Pittsburgh Steelers 236

- Tampa Bay has scored 30-or-more points seven times this season and has a perfect 7-0 record in games in which the team scored 30-plus points. The team’s 377 points scored are its most through 12 games in team history.

MOST POINTS SCORED THROUGH 12 GAMES – TEAM HISTORY

Rank Season Points

1. 2021 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 377

2. 2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 344

3. 2019 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 340

3. 2012 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 333

5. 2018 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 318

- Including the postseason, the Buccaneers have scored 30-or-more points 19 times since the start of the 2020 NFL season – the most-such games in the NFL in that span.