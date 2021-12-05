Buccaneers at Falcons Week 13 Gameday Open Thread

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in Atlanta as they are set to play the Falcons in Week 13 action. The Bucs (8-3) are coming off a victory against the Indianapolis Colts while Atlanta (5-6) is coming off a win against the Jaguars.

Enjoy the game and each other’s company in the comments below!

Week 13 Staff Picks

Tampa Bay is currently a 10.5-point favorite via DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is set at 50.5. Here are the staff picks and score predictions for this week’s game between the Bucs and Falcons.

Gil (9-2): Bucs, 33-24

James (8-3): Bucs, 31-10

David (8-3): Bucs, 34-17

Bailey (9-2): Bucs, 35-20

Mike (9-2): Bucs, 42-21

Len (9-2): Bucs, 30-20

Trey (9-2): Bucs, 30-28