Buccaneers at Falcons Week 13 Gameday Open Thread

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in Atlanta as they are set to play the Falcons in Week 13 action. The Bucs (8-3) are coming off a victory against the Indianapolis Colts while Atlanta (5-6) is coming off a win against the Jaguars.
Week 13 Staff Picks
Tampa Bay is currently a 10.5-point favorite via DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is set at 50.5. Here are the staff picks and score predictions for this week’s game between the Bucs and Falcons.
Gil (9-2): Bucs, 33-24
James (8-3): Bucs, 31-10
David (8-3): Bucs, 34-17
Bailey (9-2): Bucs, 35-20
Mike (9-2): Bucs, 42-21
Len (9-2): Bucs, 30-20
Trey (9-2): Bucs, 30-28
Poll
Which bold prediction do you like for Week 13?
-
48%
Brady 400 yards, four touchdowns
-
5%
Bucs TEs catch a TD each
-
17%
Brady, Miller connect deep
-
28%
ATL held to 21 points or fewer & at least 3 TOs
