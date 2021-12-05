Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons: Week 13 inactives

The Buccaneers lost Antonio Brown to suspension this week, but the more impactful news is the loss of safety Mike Edwards who is also suspended three games due to violation of covid protocols.

Edwards has been a mainstay in the secondary throughout the season given all the injuries to the corners. Now, with Jordan Whitehead out due to a calf injury, the Bucs are sent scrambling yet again.

The good news is that cornerback Carlton Davis is making his return after suffering a quad injury against the New England Patriots. That means the Bucs will have their top three corners - Davis, Sean Murphy-Bunting, and Jamel Dean - on the field together for the first time since week one.

Also missing today after being placed on injured reserve is backup guard Aaron Stinnie.

For the Falcons, they are still without their top receiving threat Calvin Ridley who has stepped away to focus on some mental health issues.

Here are the full inactives for both teams ahead of their week thirteen matchup;

Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

RB Wayne Gallman

DL John Cominksy

OL Josh Andrews

OLB James Vaughters

DL Mike Pennel

DL Jonathan Bullard

The Bucs and Falcons kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET inside the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The game will be broadcast on FOX with Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma on the call.