Buccaneers at Falcons: How to watch, notes, and score picks

TV: FOX (1:00 PM ET): Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Sara Walsh (field reporter) SIRIUS: 137 (TB), 83 (Atl.) | XM: 380 (TB), 225 (Atl.) | SXM App: 829 (TB), 801 (Atl.)

• QB TOM BRADY leads NFL with 30 TD passes & has 9 seasons with 30+ TDs, tied-2nd most all-time. Ranks 2nd with 3,403 pass yards in 2021. Passed for 5 TDs vs. 0 INTs for 129.2 rating in Week 2 meeting. Incl. postseason, is 9-0 with 2,973 pass yards (330.3 per game) & 24 TDs vs. 3 INTs for 114.2 rating in 9 career starts vs. Atl.

• RB LEONARD FOURNETTE had 7 catches, 131 scrimmage yards (100 rush, 31 rec.) & career-high 4 TDs (3 rush, 1 rec.) last week. Rushed for 2 TDs in last road meeting. Needs 25 scrimmage yards for 3rd-career 1,000-yard season.

• WR MIKE EVANS had 75 rec. yards & 2 rec. TDs in last meeting. Ranks tied-1st in NFL with 10 rec. TDs & leads all players with 71 rec. TDs since 2014. WR CHRIS GODWIN has 9 rec. TDs in his past 6 vs. Atl. & aims for his 7th in row vs. Atl. with TD catch. TE ROB GRONKOWSKI had 30th-career 100-yard game last week & joined HOFer TONY GONZALEZ (31) as only TEs all-time with 30+ 100-yard games. Had 2 rec. TDs in Week 2 meeting.

• LB LAVONTE DAVID had 1st FR of season last week. Has 13 TFL in 9 career games at Atl. & aims for his 10th in row at Atl. with TFL. LB DEVIN WHITE had 12 tackles, 4 TFL, 3 sacks & 2 PD in last road meeting. LB SHAQUIL BARRETT had season-high 2 sacks, FF & FR last week. Had INT in last meeting. DT NDAMUKONG SUH had sack last week & in last meeting. S MIKE EDWARDS had FF last week. Had 2 INT-TDs in last meeting. S ANTOINE WINFIELD JR. had 3rd-career INT in Week 12.

• QB MATT RYAN passed for 356 yards & 3 TDs vs. 0 INTs for 110.6 rating in last home meeting. Has 21 TDs vs. 4 INTs for 106.7 rating in 13 career home starts vs. TB. Needs 383 pass yards for 12th-consecutive 3,000-yard season.

• RB CORDARRELLE PATTERSON had 135 scrimmage yards (career-high 108 rush, 27 rec.) & 2 rush TDs last week, his 4thcareer game with 2+ scrimmage TDs. Had 2 TDs (1 rush, 1 rec.) in last meeting. Has career-highs in rec. yards (500), rush yards (411) & TDs (9). Needs 89 scrimmage yards for 1st 1,000-yard season. Is 1 of 3 (AUSTIN EKELER & DEEBO SAMUEL) with 5+ rec. TDs (5) & 4+ rush TDs (4) in 2021.

• TE KYLE PITTS (rookie) ranks 3rd among NFL TEs in rec. yards (661) & 3rd among NFC TEs in receptions (45). Had 5 catches for 73 yards in last meeting. WR RUSSELL GAGE led team with 6 catches & 62 rec. yards & had 7th-career rec. TD last week. Has 5+ receptions in 3 of his past 4. Had 5 catches in last meeting.

• LB FOYESADE OLUOKUN had 9 tackles last week. Ranks 3rd in NFL with career-high 119 tackles. Aims for his 3rd in row at home with 10+ tackles. Had 9 tackles & FF in last meeting. LB DEION JONES has sack in 2 of his past 3 vs. TB. Needs 8 tackles for 5th-career 100+ tackle season. LB DANTE FOWLER had sack & FF last week, his 10th-career FF. Had sack & FF in last meeting & aims for his 3rd in row vs. TB with sack. CB A.J. TERRELL had 2 PD in last meeting. Has 5 PD in his past 4 & aims for his 3rd in row with PD.

LEADER: All-time series tied, 28-28

STREAKS: Buccaneers have won past 3

LAST GAME: 9/19/21: Falcons 25 at Buccaneers 48

LAST GAME AT SITE: 12/20/20: Buccaneers 31, Falcons 27

Tampa Bay is currently a 10.5-point favorite via DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is set at 51. Here are the staff picks and score predictions for this week’s game between the Bucs and Falcons.

Gil (9-2): Bucs, 33-24

James (8-3): Bucs, 31-10

David (8-3): Bucs, 34-17

Bailey (9-2): Bucs, 35-20

Mike (9-2): Bucs, 42-21

Len (9-2): Bucs, 30-20

Trey (9-2): Bucs, 30-28

