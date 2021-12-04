Bucs Nation Podcast: Fournette Finds Endzone Four Times

The Bucs notched another W in the win column and Trey Downey and Len Martez were back to discuss it with you on a new edition of Downey and Martez. Trey started the show by stating why he believes that this the most impressive win of the Bucs season. Len then came back on why he thought that game was more on the Colts than the Bucs. The conversation then turned to the suspensions of Antonio Brown and Mike Edwards for faking vaccination cards. The guys discussed what would be the players ultimate fate and debated whether Brown could be released with Edwards staying on the team.

Trey and Len then looked ahead to Sunday’s match-up with the Falcons. One of the guys told you why a Bucs win is contingent on them slowing down one player. Before closing up shop for the week the guys took a look at the AFC East. They debated whether Miami can keep their current hot streak going and whether the winner of the Monday Night Football game between the Bills and the Patriots will ultimately win the division.

