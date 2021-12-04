SB Nation Reacts: Buccaneers fan confidence dips slightly after close game in Indy

The Buccaneers are on top of the NFC South division with a 8-3 record, but that doesn’t mean all is well among the fan base.

The team has been inconsistent which showed once again in last week's win over the Indianapolis Colts and while the phrase “a win is a win” certainly applies after Week 12, Bucs fans aren’t 100-percent confident with where the team is heading.

In the latest SB Nation Reacts poll, Buccaneers fan confidence has dropped slightly ahead of Week 13’s matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

A win against Atlanta on the road will certainly help the confidence level go up among the fans. It may, however, go down a bit once again if the Buccaneers find themselves in some tough spots throughout the game Sunday even if they come out victorious. After all, Tampa Bay has struggled away from home this season so fans could be cringing with each mistake made against the Falcons.

