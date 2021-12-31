Bucs Nation Podcast: Brady & Brown Lead The Way For Bucs Against Panthers

As we cross over into the year 2022, Trey Downey and Len Martez were back with you for another edition of Downey and Martez. The guys started the show by looking back at the week 16 win over the Panthers and discussing whether the performance from Cyril Grayson earned him a bigger role on this football team moving forward. The guys also discussed the issues the team still has in terms of a 3rd down running back.

The guys then looked forward to week 17’s trip to face the New York Jets. Trey tried to play devils advocate in terms of Zach Wilson having a breakout game, but ultimately the guys agree that this one shouldn’t be close.

Trey and Len then paid tribute to John Madden and discussed whether this was the year that Ronde Barber finally gets into the Hall Of Fame. The guys then closed the show by discussing the whole week 17 slate with Trey zeroing in on 3 AFC match-ups while Len looked at games that could have an impact on the Bucs playoff seeding.

Don’t forget to subscribe to Bucs Nation on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart Radio, or wherever else you get your podcasts. And follow Bucs Nation @Bucs_Nation on Twitter & follow Trey & Len on Twitter @TDExperience & @LMart810.