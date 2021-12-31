Buccaneers at Jets: Bold predictions and staff picks for Week 17

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) are coming off a win against the Carolina Panthers that crowned them division champions with two games left to play in the regular season. For Week 17, Tampa Bay will go on the road to face the Jets (4-11) in New York.

The Bucs Nation staff has offered up some bold predictions and scores for Week 17 as the Bucs are favored by 13.5 points against New York this week, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Week 17 Bold Predictions

James: So, there’s no Shaq Barrett and potentially no Jason Pierre-Paul - to go along with a litany of other missing players - but this is an opportunity for Joe Tryon-Shoyinka to put on full display why he was worthy of being a first round pick. Against a team that’s one of the worst in the NFL in terms of protecting their quarterback, Tryon-Shoyinka is going to finish the day with three sacks.

Bailey: The Bucs have clinched the division and a first-round home game. They’re playing a bad Jets team that they should roll over. That means some playing time for the backups at some point, right? So, let’s call for it: Blaine Gabbert throws a touchdown pass.

David: OJ Howard. Two touchdowns. ‘Nuff said.

Mike: The Jets have one of the worst run defenses in the NFL, allowing a league-high 27 touchdowns and the second-highest number of explosive runs (anything over 20 yards). The Bucs should prod that weakness as they continue hunting for the NFC’s No. 2 seed. Expect Ronald Jones and Ke’Shawn Vaughn to combine for 150 yards and three touchdowns.

Editor’s Pick by Gil Arcia: Lots of easy expectations team as the Bucs face a team they should easily defeat. Although the NFL is full of surprises each week, there shouldn’t be any coming out of New York and Tampa Bay this week. However, if James’ prediction is viewed as a surprise, I don’t believe it is. Therefore, I am riding the JTS train this week. The rookie has done a good job this season playing the role he has been asked and has been in position to get to the quarterback often. The stat sheet doesn’t look “impressive” for him, but it will this week.

Poll Which bold prediction do you like for Week 17? JTS with 3 sacks

Gabbert throws a touchdown pass

Howard with two touchdowns

RoJo/Vaughn with 3 TDs, 150 yds vote view results 28% JTS with 3 sacks (32 votes)

11% Gabbert throws a touchdown pass (13 votes)

8% Howard with two touchdowns (9 votes)

51% RoJo/Vaughn with 3 TDs, 150 yds (57 votes) 111 votes total Vote Now

Week 17 Staff Picks

As stated above, Tampa Bay is currently an 13.5-point via DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is set at 45. Here are the staff picks and score predictions for this week’s game between the Bucs and Jets.

Gil (12-3): Bucs, 29-10

James (11-4): Bucs, 27-3

David (11-4): Bucs, 31-21

Bailey (12-3): Bucs, 37-20

Mike (12-3): Bucs, 34-10

Len (12-3): Bucs, 27-9

Trey (12-3): Bucs, 31-7