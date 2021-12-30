SB Nation Reacts: Buccaneers fan confidence back up after win over Panthers

The Buccaneers locked up the NFC South last week after a 32-6 win over the Carolina Panthers last Sunday. That made it their first division title since 2007.

That not only helps the Buccaneers move forward into the final two games of the season with confidence, but the fan base is now more on board with where the team is heading after dropping to the 60-percent range just a week ago.

In the latest SB Nation Reacts poll, 95-percent of Bucs fans are now back to believing there is light at the end of the tunnel.

A win against a lowly Carolina team certainly helped the cause here. As the Buccaneers now look to finish the 2021 season on a high note, there is that confidence they can carry into the postseason if they continue to take care of business beginning this week in New York against the Jets.

