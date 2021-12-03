Buccaneers at Falcons: Bold predictions and staff picks for Week 13

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3) are coming off a win against the Colts that gave the Bucs a cushion atop the NFC South standings. For Week 13, Tampa Bay will look to increase their lead in the division when they take on the Atlanta Falcons.

The Bucs Nation staff has offered up some bold predictions and scores for Week 13 as the Bucs are favored by 10.5 points over Atlanta this week, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Week 13 Bold Predictions

James: The Bucs have won their last three against Atlanta and the last two in Atlanta. For a team that's been struggling in the road - but coming off a huge road win where they had to overcome a double-digit deficit, this game will help them continue to cure some of those road woes. Tom Brady has another performance this week of over 400 passing yards, 4+ touchdowns, and zero turnovers.

David: Tight ends figure to loom large in this matchup. Whether or not each side can get theirs going will help determine their success against the opponent. So in this one, every Buccaneers tight end active in Week 13 will get a touchdown.

Bailey: Antonio Brown is still out, but we saw the return of Scotty Miller last week in Indianapolis. The Bucs tried to run the Scotty Special twice in that game and got varying results, with the first try turning into an interception and the second yielding a pass interference call that set up a score. This week, Brady hits on one — Scotty Miller will catch a touchdown pass of 40-plus yards.

Mike: The Falcons are in the midst of a brutal stretch where their offense has scored 21 points or few four times in five games. I think the Bucs will add to that on Sunday with a strong defensive performance that results in 21 points allowed or fewer, at least 3 turnovers, and a defensive score. I’ll peg Ross Cockrell as the beneficiary of that last proclamation.

Editor’s Pick by Gil Arcia: This week, being a divisional game and they tend to be very competitive, Tampa Bay will more than likely have to come out firing and firing often. If they mirror their performance from their first matchup this season, the Bucs will be in good shape both offensively and defensively.

With that, I think James is on to something. Tom Brady hasn’t been his best away from Raymond James Stadium this season. But this would be the game where Brady can light up an opponents home stadium scoreboard, it’ll just be at the expense of a division opponent.

Poll Which bold prediction do you like for Week 13? Brady 400 yards, four touchdowns

Bucs TEs catch a TD each

Brady, Miller connect deep

ATL held to 21 points or fewer & at least 3 TOs vote view results 45% Brady 400 yards, four touchdowns (33 votes)

2% Bucs TEs catch a TD each (2 votes)

17% Brady, Miller connect deep (13 votes)

34% ATL held to 21 points or fewer & at least 3 TOs (25 votes) 73 votes total Vote Now

Week 13 Staff Picks

As stated above, Tampa Bay is currently a 10.5-point favorite via DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is set at 51. Here are the staff picks and score predictions for this week’s game between the Bucs and Falcons.

Gil (9-2): Bucs, 33-24

James (8-3): Bucs, 31-10

David (8-3): Bucs, 34-17

Bailey (9-2): Bucs, 35-20

Mike (9-2): Bucs, 42-21

Len (9-2): Bucs, 30-20

Trey (9-2): Bucs, 30-28