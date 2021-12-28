Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians to miss Week 17 due to COVID-19

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers today announced that Head Coach Bruce Arians has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently isolating at home. Assistant Head Coach/Run Game Coordinator Harold Goodwin will serve as interim head coach in Arians’ absence.

“I tested positive for COVID-19 this morning but have only experienced mild symptoms to this point,” said Arians. “Harold Goodwin will take over my duties during my absence. I have complete confidence in him and the rest of our coaching staff to prepare the team for this week’s game against the Jets. I look forward to rejoining the team and being back in the facility as soon as I can test back in.”

The Buccaneers also placed cornerbacks Jamel Dean and Sean Murphy-Bunting on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Tampa Bay just recently got the top of the cornerback depth chart back together on the field after injuries to Dean, Murphy-Bunting, and Carlton Davis. But the challenges in the secondary look like they’ll continue with the latest on Dean and Murphy-Bunting as they must now have two negative tests in 24 hours before returning.

The Bucs travel to New York this week to take on the Jets.

(Parts of this report comes from the Buccaneers Communications Department.)